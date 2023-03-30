There’s a new RuPaul ‘Build-A-Bear’ that ‘One Million Moms’ is gonna lose their minds over

RuPaul (Photo: Shutterstock)

RuPaul has revealed his latest collaboration. The drag icon and legend granted ‘Build-A-Bear Workshop’ permission to make a RuPaul collectible bear.

It’s part of the brand’s ‘Bear Cave’ collection. The range, according to Build-A-Bear “is filled with unexpected collabs and unique plush gifts, intended for shoppers 18 and older.”

The RuPaul Build-A-Bear collaboration (Photo: Build-A-Bear Workshop)

Like that ‘Queer Eye’ LEGO set from a couple of years ago, it’s aimed more at adult collectors. However, we imagine it’s sure to prompt outrage among the likes of One Million Moms and other far-right conservative groups.

“’Cover BEAR! Put the fur in your walk,’” says the Build-A-Bear website. “‘Head to paw, let your whole body talk.’ She done already done had herses—and now you can have yourses with your very own RuPaul Bear! Two iconic pop culture institutions join forces for this one-of-a-kind collector’s item made in tribute to the world’s most famous drag queen.”

The brown bear features a blond wig and a gold sequin dress. You can also purchase a pair of gold-strap heels for an additional charge. The bear alone retails online from $56.

Online, many fans welcomed the soft toy.

Absolutely screaming at this unhinged description of the RuPaul Build-A-Bear Bear pic.twitter.com/d64Pz0q4A9 — bb (@brettxboon) March 29, 2023

THEY’VE MADE A RUPAUL BUILD A BEAR?!?!!!! pic.twitter.com/esKav0fUrA — Blaze?? (@BlazesAccount) March 29, 2023

However, the likeness did not convince everyone.