Thick boys in all their glory drop their pics

A tweet asking for photos of people that weigh more than 200lbs has prompted over 1,800 replies. The original tweet was posted by the account @actuallyjusting. It simply said, “Ok if you weigh over 200lbs drop a pic. I’m trying to see something…”
Ok if you weigh over 200lbs drop a pic. I’m trying to see something…
— actuallyjustin (@actuallyjusting) October 5, 2021
The photos came flooding in. Many of them were far too NSFW to show here, but here are a few of the less explicit ones.
K fine pic.twitter.com/yviArrSG87
— Gregry (@This_Isnt_Greg) October 5, 2021
— Gotta Nightskin Friend Look Like Michael Jackson (@MegaTakesATwit) October 5, 2021
213ish pic.twitter.com/ohYnN34VqP
— chunkybrewster (@theonlyshortboy) October 5, 2021
— Haas (@haasleedlc) October 5, 2021
I’m a tad heavier now but it’s not that far off pic.twitter.com/suFwkd90T2
— ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@formerlybaymax) October 5, 2021
Queerty reached out to Justin and asked him what exactly he’d been “trying to see”.
“The original intent of ‘trying to see something’ was a bit tongue in cheek,” he admitted. “I just wanted to see bigger bodies just to admire some, but I’m so very pleased with how well it was received.
“It’s been really nice to see how positive everyone has been within the thread. So often queer men are still being held to crazy body standards. And honestly, Twitter reinforces it so often, big muscle daddies or fit jocks get a lot of attention. So it was really nice for a change that all body shapes on the heavier side of the spectrum were getting some love.”
Justin clarified that he also weighed more than 200lbs (“260 myself”), and his preferences weren’t limited to big guys.
“I prefer all shapes and sizes, just wanted to make some space for the heavier folks to feel appreciated.”
Clocking in at 260 pic.twitter.com/nNyL9dvRzV
— actuallyjustin (@actuallyjusting) October 6, 2021
— ✦ kali uchis wally wally ✦ (@rocketzpower) October 6, 2021
270ish pic.twitter.com/egMiqnZoGw
— faggoty ann ➐ (@zedqz_) October 6, 2021
— cubby & otter (@1cub1otter) October 5, 2021
— Todo’s Clapping Cheeks (@thiccspeedoguy) October 5, 2021
Somewhere near 400. I don’t check too often. I already know I’m big😉 pic.twitter.com/vQi7tQFeJw
— Dave (@Bucolicbooty) October 5, 2021
Don’t remember a time where I didn’t. pic.twitter.com/vXtLvoXuXO
— Matty Don’t Start (@MattHulkSmash) October 5, 2021
— Steven (@stevensais) October 6, 2021
— Sugar Bane (@SugarBaneMinaj) October 6, 2021
— Captain (@CaptainFelch) October 5, 2021
— cubbybangbang (@cubbybangbang) October 5, 2021
— Tonightornever (@Tonightornever3) October 6, 2021
— VirgoCubby🐾 (@VirgoCubby) October 6, 2021
330+ pic.twitter.com/67KAdO6vnc
— HunterScottXXX(CannonBall ’21 Pigweek ’21 MAL ’22) (@HunterScottXXX) October 5, 2021
Here you go 🥰 pic.twitter.com/iMOKNxyqWX
— Spooky Seasonal Name (@Fewture__) October 5, 2021
350 pic.twitter.com/8dhf4UzG5l
— Papa Forge (@WatchrF) October 5, 2021
You rang? pic.twitter.com/1qiBev3dw6
— Max Baer (@MaxBaerx) October 7, 2021
— The Babadussy (@LoLoVonZ) October 5, 2021
6’4” 430lbs pic.twitter.com/m5XF6IXTLU
— The Brawny Brute (@biggiantgaybear) October 7, 2021
As we say, the original tweet has had over 1,800 replies – that’s a lot of big beauty to wade through!
