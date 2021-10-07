Thick boys in all their glory drop their pics

A tweet asking for photos of people that weigh more than 200lbs has prompted over 1,800 replies. The original tweet was posted by the account @actuallyjusting. It simply said, “Ok if you weigh over 200lbs drop a pic. I’m trying to see something…”

Ok if you weigh over 200lbs drop a pic. I’m trying to see something… — actuallyjustin (@actuallyjusting) October 5, 2021

The photos came flooding in. Many of them were far too NSFW to show here, but here are a few of the less explicit ones.

pic.twitter.com/AZAUsqZhcw — Gotta Nightskin Friend Look Like Michael Jackson (@MegaTakesATwit) October 5, 2021

I’m a tad heavier now but it’s not that far off pic.twitter.com/suFwkd90T2 — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@formerlybaymax) October 5, 2021

Queerty reached out to Justin and asked him what exactly he’d been “trying to see”.

“The original intent of ‘trying to see something’ was a bit tongue in cheek,” he admitted. “I just wanted to see bigger bodies just to admire some, but I’m so very pleased with how well it was received.

“It’s been really nice to see how positive everyone has been within the thread. So often queer men are still being held to crazy body standards. And honestly, Twitter reinforces it so often, big muscle daddies or fit jocks get a lot of attention. So it was really nice for a change that all body shapes on the heavier side of the spectrum were getting some love.”

Related: Five swimwear brands for bigger men and bears

Justin clarified that he also weighed more than 200lbs (“260 myself”), and his preferences weren’t limited to big guys.

“I prefer all shapes and sizes, just wanted to make some space for the heavier folks to feel appreciated.”

Clocking in at 260 pic.twitter.com/nNyL9dvRzV — actuallyjustin (@actuallyjusting) October 6, 2021

Somewhere near 400. I don’t check too often. I already know I’m big😉 pic.twitter.com/vQi7tQFeJw — Dave (@Bucolicbooty) October 5, 2021

Don’t remember a time where I didn’t. pic.twitter.com/vXtLvoXuXO — Matty Don’t Start (@MattHulkSmash) October 5, 2021

Here you go 🥰 pic.twitter.com/iMOKNxyqWX — Spooky Seasonal Name (@Fewture__) October 5, 2021

As we say, the original tweet has had over 1,800 replies – that’s a lot of big beauty to wade through!

Related: “I’ve never felt more at ease around gay men as I have felt at Lazy Bear”