This hunky actor is steaming up Netflix’s latest thriller & is one of Colombia’s fiercest drag queens

After premiering in April 2022, Pálpito akaThe Marked Heart quickly became one of Netflix‘s most watched Spanish-language series.

The show centers on a man’s whose wife is murdered in order to transplant her heart into the body of a much wealthier woman. Upon finding out the truth, the man seeks revenge and is thrusted into the underworld of organ harvesting.

The thriller recently launched its second season and with it the return of hunky Colombian actor Juan Tarquino, who reprises his villainous role of Garabato.

Prior to landing the Netflix gig, the out actor studied performing arts at Bogota’s National Pedagogic University and was a professor for over 18 years.

Around five years ago, Tarquino supplemented his artistic endeavors by stepping out of his comfort zone and into a pair of stiletto heels. With a flawless beat and a perfect wig game, he slowly crafted a drag persona known as Miss Lesley Wolf.

What started out as something he did for kicks quickly grew a following and by 2020 Tarquino quit teaching to make Lesley Wolf his full-time job.

Within a year, he found himself profiled in Vogue Mexico. Werk, Miss Lesley!

While Tarquino, 42, is now garnering even more fame playing Garabato, an evil criminal with all the standard traits of toxic masculinity, the dichotomy of his alter-ego, Miss Lesley, is not lost on him.

“She is a window of happiness and freedom that I found as an artist,” Tarquino said of his drag person to El Colombiano.

“She is my boss, the vehicle that led me in one way or another to be in Pálpito after a rather arduous casting process. I owe this character not only a new recognition as a diverse person, but also this beautiful moment that I am living as an artist”.

And while drag is currently under attack by right-wing nut jobs on our shores, Tarquino expressed how the artform helped transform his life and those of so many members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Drag is the dream that diverse people had when we were alone in our homes in front of the mirror and we played to be that star,” he told the outlet. “Today we are the new pop stars of the world”.

Both seasons of Pálpito are currently available to stream on Netflix