Tom Daley, Lance Bass and other celeb gay dads post their family Halloween pics

Gay men hardly need the excuse of having kids to dress up for Halloween, but having little ones certainly adds another dimension to the celebration, plus the excuse to go trick and treating!
Several celebrity gay dads took to social media to show off their families over the weekend, starting with Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka, who have made a Halloween family portrait a tradition in their household. This year, they and kids Harper and Gideon drew inspiration from the movies Psycho, The Exorcist, Chucky and The Shining.
Check out more Halloween fathers and their kids below.
Andy Cohen and son, Benjamin
Cheyenne Jackson and Jason Landau with twins Willow and Ethan
Greg Berlanti, Robbie Rogers and kids Caleb and Mia
Tom Daley and his son, Robbie
Husband Dustin Lance-Black has been away filming a new project, but he posted a caption under husband’s Daley’s pics of himself as Robin and his son as Batman simply saying, “My heroes.”
Justin Mikita, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and their son, Beckett
Lance Bass, Michael Turchin and their newly-born twins, Violet and Alexander
David Furnish and sons Zachary and Elijah
Husband Elton John is currently recovering from hip surgery.
One Comment
Vince
Cool. Gay dads and obscenely wealthy. The kids are going to grow up with all the best breaks in life.