Tom Daley, Lance Bass and other celeb gay dads post their family Halloween pics

Gay men hardly need the excuse of having kids to dress up for Halloween, but having little ones certainly adds another dimension to the celebration, plus the excuse to go trick and treating!

Several celebrity gay dads took to social media to show off their families over the weekend, starting with Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka, who have made a Halloween family portrait a tradition in their household. This year, they and kids Harper and Gideon drew inspiration from the movies Psycho, The Exorcist, Chucky and The Shining.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph)

Check out more Halloween fathers and their kids below.

Andy Cohen and son, Benjamin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy)

Cheyenne Jackson and Jason Landau with twins Willow and Ethan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheyenne Jackson (@mrcheyennejackson)

Greg Berlanti, Robbie Rogers and kids Caleb and Mia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robbie Rogers (@robbierogers)

Tom Daley and his son, Robbie

Husband Dustin Lance-Black has been away filming a new project, but he posted a caption under husband’s Daley’s pics of himself as Robin and his son as Batman simply saying, “My heroes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley)

Justin Mikita, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and their son, Beckett

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler)

Lance Bass, Michael Turchin and their newly-born twins, Violet and Alexander

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lance Bass (@lancebass)

Related: Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin share adorable photos of newborn twins

David Furnish and sons Zachary and Elijah

Husband Elton John is currently recovering from hip surgery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Furnish (@davidfurnish)

Related: Accident forces Elton John to postpone remaining 2021 tour dates