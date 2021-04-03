Trans fans are fighting about Sarah Paulson’s Twitter. Here’s why…

Actress Sarah Paulson has become a lightning rod for transgender fans following a Twitter interaction with one of her followers. Fans continue to debate if Paulson is secretly transphobic after the exchange.
Paulson, the openly queer actress known for her roles in Ratched and American Horror Story, came under fire on the Transgender Day of Visibility (March 31) for a simple reason: she does not include her pronouns as part of her Twitter profile. User @MLFSCM chastised Paulson for the omission, charging the actress is transphobic for not doing so.
“Put ur pronouns in your bio, it’s not that hard,” @MLFSCM wrote.
The criticism elicited a response from Paulson, who didn’t seem to hold back. “It’s also not that hard for you to not tell what to do,” Paulson tweeted back.
It’s also not that hard for you to not tell what to do ?????
— Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) March 31, 2021
@MLFSCM has since deleted the tweet, though that hasn’t stopped Twitter from raging over Paulson’s pronouns, or lack thereof. Some transgender fans and their allies have rushed to defend Paulson, noting her history of solidarity with transgender people in the past.
Thousands of people on twitter, celebrity or not, don't list pronouns in their profiles. I prefer not to but please don't assume what this means about me or anyone else. Your strongest allies may not list pronouns. It is a personal choice.
— Vivian Kasey ??? (@lbkasey) March 31, 2021
“Thousands of people on twitter, celebrity or not, don’t list pronouns in their profiles,” noted user Vivan Kasey. “I prefer not to but please don’t assume what this means about me or anyone else. Your strongest allies may not list pronouns. It is a personal choice.”
I didn’t see the viciousness because I wasn’t on at the time but I’m repulsed people were so brutal towards you and your wife.
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 1, 2021
“I didn’t see the viciousness because I wasn’t on at the time but I’m repulsed people were so brutal towards you and your wife,” added Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette, sister of the late transgender actress Alexis Arquette.
Thank you for this. She did mention before she doesn't want to label herself. I hope people does not force this unto others. If someone could've asked her in a nice way– i don't think her response would be the same.
— Jadie | Sarah Paulson ILY (@love_sarahp) April 1, 2021
“She did mention before she doesn’t want to label herself,” said user @love_sarahp. “I hope people does not force this unto others. If someone could’ve asked her in a nice way– i don’t think her response would be the same.”
On the other hand, those calls for patience and privacy went unheeded by other Twitter users, who went so far as to accuse Paulson of being a closet transphobe.
The reason it’s done is for solidarity with the trans community, and it’s trans day of visibility. It’s done to make the internet a safer place for trans people. Please put your pronouns in your bio and rethink this tweet
— ?Suzanne? (@cxptainjaneway) March 31, 2021
“The reason it’s done is for solidarity with the trans community, and it’s trans day of visibility,” noted @cxptainjaneway. “It’s done to make the internet a safer place for trans people. Please put your pronouns in your bio and rethink this tweet.”
miss paulson it’s the least u could do to show allyship and be a decent human
— owa owa ??? (@raewalkermv) March 31, 2021
“Miss paulson it’s the least u could do to show allyship and be a decent human,” tweeted @raewalkermv.
i hope you learn to realize how much you could help trans individuals and youth by normalizing pronouns in bios. it takes 2 seconds, but makes a big impact. genuinely hoping you reconsider and add them soon.
— rowan (@dizzycows) April 1, 2021
“i hope you learn to realize how much you could help trans individuals and youth by normalizing pronouns in bios. it takes 2 seconds, but makes a big impact. genuinely hoping you reconsider and add them soon,” added @dizzycows.
At the time of this writing, Paulson has yet to further engage in the debate. Historically speaking, Paulson has shown herself to be an ally of the transgender community in the past. Last year, Paulson attacked author JK Rowling on Twitter for her transphobic remarks. In 2018, Paulson also issued harsh criticism of Donald Trump‘s ban on transgender people serving in the military.
6 Comments
Donston
Sarah probably would have been better off just not responding. But this type of stuff is partly why it’s so easy to perceive “woke” and “ally” social media as bullies and as attempting to control people, going beyond demanding respect.
There are plenty of reasons why folks don’t put pronouns in their bio. It’s a personal choice. And it’s pretty much only unabashed “queers” who are pressured to do it. Hell, many trans people and people who feel they are non-binary don’t put pronouns in their bio’s. This is not something people should be shamed into doing or should feel shame for not embracing. It has nothing to do with trans protection, as much as some of these people keep trying to convince themselves of such.
Wentz
Her twitter handle is literally “Ms. Sarah Paulson”. Any person with two braincells can infer her pronouns from that. People need to get over themselves and stop alienating allies.
Donston
We need to generally get rid of the theology of “allies”. It’s passé as hell. And only “queers” still concern themselves with this “ally” nonsense. People don’t need some special terminology or perceived culture for showing bare minimum support to a group or for just being a decent human being.
Catholicslutbox
Making mountains out of a molehill.
That was a nonissue.
Bosch
This is ridiculous.
There are enough REAL enemies out there, we don’t need to be inventing new ones.
How can we stop letting narcissists lead public opinion?
Wicked Dickie
There is a thin line between ally and bully.