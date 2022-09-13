It turns out Donald Trump’s relationship with the queen wasn’t so ‘special’ after all

In news that should surprise no one, Donald Trump‘s relationship with Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t as rosy as he always imagined it to be.
The former president’s warped ego was dealt another blow when he did not receive an invitation to the late queen’s funeral, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.
Related: Will Harry and Meghan’s kids get prince and princess titles following the Queen’s death?
RawStory points to an intervew Haberman gave on CNN earlier this week, in which she told host John Berman:
“Trump and people around Trump believe he had some sort of special connection to the queen. There’s, for some reason, some expectation around people close to Trump that he should be getting an invitation. He fancied himself as having some kind of close relationship with her. A former aide to Trump told me, ‘No, the queen really liked him.'”
Haberman has heard nothing to support the idea that Elizabeth II, who met with Trump during his trip to the United Kingdom in 2019, held him in any kind of special regard.
“I have no reason to believe, from anything I have ever heard or read, that the queen felt as if she had some special connection to Donald Trump,” she said.
Queen Elizabeth II reigned over the United Kingdom from 1952 until her death on Thursday at the age of 96. The longest-reigning British monarch, her royal majesty worked with fourteen British prime ministers throughout her time as queen.
Related: Mary Trump predicts uncle Donald Trump’s next move as his downfall accelerates
Thrust into the role at age 25 after the death of her father, she reigned through the Suez Canal Crisis, the decolonization of Africa, the formation of the European Union, the decriminalization of homosexuality, and most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.
While generally seen as being pro-LGBTQ towards the end of her reign, she stayed largely silent on queer rights, only expressing moderate support that reflected the evolving social and political landscape.
In 2013, she signed a historic equal rights charter supporting LGBTQ people.
10 Comments
woodroad34
Queen Elizabeth didn’t hold well for bad manners and Trump was the epitome of loutish behavior…from walking ahead of her at the Trouping of the Colours and his sloppy dressing to making her wait while he took his time to arrive. He’s a pig and it wasn’t taken well.
abfab
POS feels a certain kinship with Her Majesty because his place of birth shares a name with hers……
abfab
POS will be invited to Ken Starr’s shindig. That should keep him happy for a while.
Prax07
Trump was a dirty wet diaper wearing shit stain, her corgis turds would sooner be invited than him. If that bothers him at all, that’s Excellent.
stanpaske
BFS! He claimed to be knighted. Dickhead Donald is out for glory. Cannot wait til that glory has a hole at the end. Donald sucks and he will be on his knees before the sun goes down.
nm4047
why does a former US president think they would be ‘invited’ to the funeral of a Head of State. Protocol generally means only current Heads get the invite.
bachy
Failure 45 imagines that the British are going to proffer the “special treatment” he’s enjoyed in the US for decades. Um, I don’t think so. And it looks like that “special treatment” is finally coming to an end in the US as well.
Fingers crossed.
johncp56
She the late Queen live around horses most of her life, she knows horse shit and he is just that,
can everyone remmmber how he walked in front of here like he was waiting on the dogs, who doe snot forget the time on stage when he came from the back and pushed men out of the way,
what a classsssy act that morn is
ScottOnEarth
Why is anyone even giving this oxygen? trump is a deranged nitwit whose fragile and twisted ego always has to place him at the center of everything. He’s a fat, sloppy, ugly, ill-mannered pig, so it’s highly likely that Queen had very little regard or affection for him. He’s thoroughly disgusting, while Queen Elizabeth was all things composed, gracious and elegant.
Max
if anyone believed there was something special going on, they’re living in a fantasy and also ignorant.