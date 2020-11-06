Twitter bans Trump ally Steve Bannon for suggesting the beheading of Anthony Fauci

Proud racist, Alt-Right muckraker and former Trump strategist Steve Bannon found himself banned from Twitter this week for comments made during his weekly podcast, The War Room. Bannon suggested the beheading of infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci for his disloyalty to Donald Trump.

Trump himself has attacked Dr. Fauci and threatened to fire him (he can’t) for refuting the administration’s attempt to play down COVID-19 pandemic as an election strategy. Fauci has called out Trump multiple times, respectfully pointing out what any idiot knows: Trump Campaign’s decisions to hold large campaign rallies without requiring attendees to wear masks and social distance might not be the best idea in the world. A study published by Forbes has linked at least 700 COVID-19 deaths to Trump rallies.

For Bannon, Fauci’s criticism of Trump amounts to treason. “Second term kicks off with firing [FBI Director Christopher] Wray, firing Fauci,” Banon advocated. “No, I actually want to go a step farther, but the president is a kind-hearted man and a good man. I’d actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England. I’d put the heads on pikes, right, I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats, you either get with the program or you’re gone.”

Steve Bannon calls for beheading Dr. Fauci and FBI Director Wray: pic.twitter.com/EU1P4X5Z4U @FBI #Bannon — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) November 5, 2020

Bannon also suggested Wray and Fauci should be hanged.

Twitter immediately banned the Bannon podcast Twitter account, The Hill reports, as Banon’s remarks violated the site’s “policy on the glorification of violence.” YouTube also banned video of the podcast, though the account for the podcast remains active.

Bannon’s remarks come as Democrat Joe Biden has taken a commanding electoral vote count and has overtaken Trump in leading votes in the key states of Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada, making the likelihood of Trump’s defeat seem all but certain.

Bannon’s suggestion of beheading also comes on the heels of comic Kathy Griffin posting a now-infamous picture of her holding a Trump mask made to look like Trump’s severed head. When Griffin posted the image in 2017, she was pilloried by the media and investigated by the FBI.

Bannon, on bail facing charges of wire fraud and money laundering over an alleged scam to use donations to build a border wall with Mexico for personal gain, is the one more likely to face a Tudor-style punishment: prison.