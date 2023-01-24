Tyler Posey explains how ‘Teen Wolf’ helped him come out as sexually fluid

MTV’s 2010 Teen Wolf reboot series was host to a whole gaggle of LGBTQ+ characters and actors, helmed by openly gay showrunner Jeff Davis. Players like Charlie Carver, Colton Haynes, and Gage Golightly helped make the series something of a cult queer fave (even if they were overshadowed to some fans by the nonexistent romance between hetero characters Stiles Stilinski and Derek Hale).

Over the past couple of years, the show’s main star, Tyler Posey, has come out as sexually fluid in a series of public revelations. Now, the leader of the wolf pack is sharing what helped him reach his closet door bustdown moment.

In a recent interview with Gay Times, Posey chatted about his role in the upcoming Teen Wolf movie that premieres on Paramount+ on January 26th. He took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the show’s culture for helping him mitigate his feelings about his own sexuality.

“[Teen Wolf] definitely helped not let the subject die in my head. It was constantly there and it was constantly being accepted,” he says.

“For me, it was easier to not be ashamed about what I was going through. I was just instilled with this idea of acceptance for who I am.”

Posey also praises his feeling that the show “didn’t shove the subject down everyone’s throat; it was just natural and normal.”

“It was like what everyday life is like. You’re gay, you’re straight, whatever. These topics weren’t like, ‘Here’s gay! Here’s straight!’ It was all super normal. I think that’s what people really appreciated because we’re all normal.”

His comments could use a little nuance and finesse, but his heart’s in the right place.

“There’s been weird stigmas put in the air for hundreds and thousands of years and we were sort of breaking that stigma of, ‘This is just how we are. This is everyday life. This is how people are and how they interact.’ We spotlighted it by taking the spotlight off, if that makes any sense. It was just normal and, for me, that’s what I loved about it.”

There’s no word yet if Posey’s sexuality will make its way into the movie, but there’s certainly precedent for it. After Colton Haynes came out in 2016, his written-off character who’d previously been played as straight returned to the show in a relationship with Charlie Carver’s character.

Check out the latest trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie below…