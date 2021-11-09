Uh-oh! Ivanka’s legal troubles just got a whole lot worse

Ivanka Trump is probably freaking out right now.

A Washington, D.C. Superior Court judge just ruled that the lawsuit filed by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine against ex-President Donald Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee and the Trump Organization can move forward.

The suit, which was filed January 2020, alleges that the Trump’s failing D.C. hotel illegally received over $1 million by charging the Presidential Inaugural Committee inflated prices for use of the its ballrooms and other event spaces.

The fact that the case is moving forward is especially bad news for Ivanka since the suit alleges she was heavily involved in the discussions about the rentals despite being cautioned on at least two occasions that the hotel’s prices could lead to charges of self-dealing against her father.

Last December, Ivanka spent five hours giving sworn deposition to lawyers from the DA’s office about the whole thing, during which she may or may not have lied under oath when she was asked if had any “involvement in the process of planning [Donald Trump’s] inauguration” and she replied, “I really didn’t have an involvement.”

An email submitted as part of Racine’s lawsuit shows Rick Gates, then the deputy chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee, warning Ivanka that the hotel’s $3.6 million proposal for space rental and food and beverage service could lead to negative publicity for her dad.

Another email shows Gates sending Ivanka a schedule of inauguration events, noting that Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, former former senior advisor to Melania Trump, “is going to call you to discuss some additional ideas she has about some other events that we would like to see if you would be willing to do based on our meetings.” Ivanka replied by writing, “Great. I am looping in my assistant Suzie who can coordinate a time for us to connect.”

The Trump Organization has vehemently denied the allegations in Racine’s suit, calling them “false, intentionally misleading and riddled with inaccuracies.” Meanwhile, Ivanka has accused Racine’s office of “harassment.”

“The rates charged by the hotel were completely in line with what anyone else would have been charged for an unprecedented event of this enormous magnitude and were reflective of the fact that hotel had just recently opened, possessed superior facilities and was centrally located on Pennsylvania Avenue,” a statement from Trump’s hotel group said in 2020.

