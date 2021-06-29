Ivanka Trump is having yet another horrible day and OMG this one’s bad

Ivanka Trump is having quite the year, quite the month, quite the week, quite the day. It seems she can’t go two minutes before some new, damning information comes to light about her actions during her father’s presidency and beyond. And all things considered, this new item is pretty bad.

Mother Jones investigated Ivanka’s under-oath testimony during a probe into whether or not she had any “involvement in the process of planning [Donald Trump’s] inauguration.” She replied, “I really didn’t have an involvement.”

Well, it turns out she was very much part of the decision making process, including logistics, menus, you name it. And while we basically already knew this to be the case, the new report seals the deal.

So…why does it matter?

Well aside from the fact that she almost certainly lied under oath, there is some controversy still hovering over the inauguration. We get it — with the amount of dirt on the Trumps, it’s almost impossible to keep it all top of mind.

The probe was launched by by Karl Racine, the attorney general of Washington, DC. He claims the campaign’s inauguration committee misused charitable funds in order to personally enrich family members. “The Inaugural Committee, a nonprofit corporation, coordinated with the Trump family to grossly overpay for event space in the Trump International Hotel,” Racine’s lawsuit asserts. “The Committee also improperly used non-profit funds to throw a private party [at the Trump Hotel] for the Trump family costing several hundred thousand dollars.”

As Mother Jones aptly puts it, “the attorney general accused the Trump gang of major grifting.” That shoe seems to fit.

Via MJ:

One email chain shows that Ivanka Trump was directly involved in the planning of at least one proposed event for the inauguration. On November 29, 2016, Rick Gates, then the deputy chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee (known as the PIC), emailed her the current schedule of inauguration events. He noted that Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a lead producer working with the PIC, “is going to call you to discuss some additional ideas she has about some other events that we would like to see if you would be willing to do based on our meetings.” Ivanka replied to Gates and Winston Wolkoff, “Great. I am looping in my assistant Suzie who can coordinate a time for us to connect.”

Days later, Wolkoff sent an email thanking Ivanka and Jered for the meeting they had, and presented the couple with a “high-level summary” of the plans “for…review.” And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

In her own deposition in the inauguration scandal case, Winston Wolkoff testified that she was worried “it would look [that] members of the Trump family or the Trump Organization or the Trump Hotel financially profited from the inauguration.” During that deposition, she was asked whether it seemed “improper” to her that Ivanka Trump was “involved at times in decision-making about some of the events that were part of the inaugural festivities.” She replied, “I think it was questioned…It was out of the ordinary.”

Good luck rebounding from this one, gurl…