How to watch the Golden Globes this weekend–you can’t!

Don’t expect a red carpet, high fashion, celebrity-studded Golden Globes telecast this weekend. Plagued by ongoing scandal, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association–the group behind the famed awards–will announce the winners in a private ceremony on Sunday.

Even the nominees won’t attend.

Deadline reports that following last year’s controversy about a lack of black members of the HPFA, this year will see a drastically scaled-down ceremony for the event. Last May, NBC–the network which secured an eight-year deal to telecast the awards show in 2018–announced it would not air the show this year as a result of the criticism. That decision will reportedly cost the HFPA $60 million in revenue this year.

“This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be livestreamed,” an HFPA spokesperson told Deadline this week. “We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.”

A full press release will also follow the conclusion of the proceedings.

The decision not to livestream an online version of the show still has industry insiders perplexed. NBC reportedly said it would not block attempts to show the ceremony online. The choice to nix an on-camera show could stem from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of the Omicron variant. Only select members of the HFPA and grant recipients of the organization’s philanthropy will be allowed to attend, and must show proof of vaccination, booster shot, and a negative COVID-19 test.

As for the controversy over the makeup of the HFPA, last year the organization committed to a long-term partnership and strategy with the NAACP to help diversify its ranks. NBC, in its announcement not to air the show, said “change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.”