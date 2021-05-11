NBC cancels the 2022 Golden Globes broadcast for one glaring reason

The NBC network has announced that it has preemptively cancelled the 2022 Golden Globes broadcast over a lack of diversity in the voting body.

Variety reports that the network has opted to cancel the 2022 telecast of the Globes, the awards voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The network further asserted that it will revisit the possibility of broadcasting the show in 2023 pending certain reforms by the HFPA.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The news comes following an explosive report by The Los Angeles Times which exposed questionable financial practices by the HFPA, as well as a lack of diversity. Of its only roughly 90 members, the HFPA has no black members worldwide. The revelation prompted several major studios–including Netflix, Amazon, and WarnerMedia–to boycott the show until the HFPA institutes reforms.

Though the HFPA has committed to making reforms both within its ranks and its business practices, a lack of a timeframe played a major role in NBC’s decision to cancel the show. The cancelation also means that the HFPA will miss out on the annual $60 million licensing fee usually paid out by NBC in exchange for broadcast rights to the show.

The cancellation comes amid growing turmoil for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. In addition to the controversies surrounding the show’s legitimacy and the boycott by major outlets, actor Tom Cruise has returned his three Golden Globe trophies to the HFPA, effectively refusing the awards.