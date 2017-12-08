Elf on a pole

WATCH: Italian pole dancer delivers the X-mas goods early

By · 1.3K shares · 8 comments

Christmas may still be a few weeks away, but why not embrace the spirit of the holiday with hunky Italian pole dancer Domenico Vaccaro and a little backup help from Mimi?

Hit it:

Here are some bonus gifts from underneath his Instagram tree:

#sole #mare #arte #libertà #sea #beautifulsky #happydays #strongman #photography #domenico #picture #boy #men

A post shared by Domenico Vaccaro (@domenico.va) on

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated