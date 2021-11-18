WATCH: Lil Nas X’s bizarre ‘Maury’ episode is here

Lil Nas X‘s full episode of The Maury Show has arrived for your viewing pleasure.

Announced with a teaser last week, the reality show/sketch hybrid sees the rapper confronting his ex-boyfriend, Yai Ariza, for cheating on him and concealing a child.

“Montero and Yai are football teammates who quickly became lovers,” the official description reads. “Montero was shocked to discover soon after that Yai was married with a child. Now, Montero is here to tell Yai’s wife, Ashley, about their secret love affair. Maury will get the answers they need. Will Montero get exactly what he wants?”

“The acting is so good in this episode that it seems more realistic than Maury’s actually guests that aren’t acting. Bravo,” one commenter observed.

In a recent GQ interview, Nas X said he and Ariza are on “really good terms” after their (real-life) split.

You can watch the 21-minute episode below: