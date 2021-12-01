WATCH: A new ‘And Just Like That’ trailer has arrived

Get out those Manolo Blahniks: the trailer for the new Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That.

The footage in the new trailer offers a more extended look at the lives of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristen Davis), as well as more of an introduction to the new characters of the series. That includes the roles played by Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman as new friends to the Sex and the City gals.

Set ten years after the events of Sex and the City 2, And Just Like That chronicles the lives of Carrie et. al. as they move into life as 50-something women and deal with a shocking loss. Word has it at least one major Sex and the City character will get killed off, and fan-favorite character Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) will not appear. Cattrall has been adamant in interviews that she has moved beyond the role and has no interest in reprising it.

Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, Evan Handler, David Eigenberg, and the late Willie Garson also appear. The show arrives on HBO Max December 9.