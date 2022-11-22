WATCH: Straight men hopelessly fail to name any gay celebrities

A TikTok video has gone viral showing straight men failing to name gay celebrities.

The video was made by gay social media content creator @stanchrissss. He speaks to men in what appears to be a shopping mall and offers them $20 if they can name three gay celebrities.

As you will see, they nearly all fail to come up with any names.

Are Lil Nas X and Elton John seriously that hard to remember?

Just one guy manages to achieve the goal, plumping for James Charles, Shane Dawson (he obviously watches a lot of YouTube) and “Ellen DeGenerate.” (Eek!)

Watch.

Related: WATCH: Gay men are asked if they’ve ever “turned” a straight guy

The video has been viewed over 5 million times and prompted thousands of comments.

“Ellen DeWHAT???!” said one well-liked comment. Others speculated as to whether all the “straight” men were actually straight.

StanChrissss followed it up with a part two a couple of days ago, in which he asks straight women the same question.

Follow Stan Chris on TikTik and Instagram for more videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by stanchris (@stanchris)

Related: Gay man wonders: “Why do straight guys NOT want to be friends?”