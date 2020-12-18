WATCH: Valentina, Manila Luzon, Monique Heart & more in drag-tastic tribute to Meryl Streep

Well, this is a hell of a way to start a weekend.

A group of RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni teamed up to pay tribute to three-time Oscar-winner Meryl Streep this week, joining in a lipsync to her The Prom showstopper, “It’s Not About Me.” Manila Luzon, Monique Heart, Dani Kay, Kim Chi, Jinkx Monsoon, Jewels Long Beach, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Big Dee, Willam, Valentina, and Delta Work all donned costumes of some of Streep’s most popular and iconic characters from films such as Death Becomes Her, Into the Woods, Mamma Mia, and The Devil Wears Prada for the number, dubbed “Night of 1000 Meryls.”

Directed by Thom Kerr, the video was shot in Hamburger Mary’s West Hollywood: where better to find a big gaggle of queens?

Have a look, and try not to feel the Streepian love. The Prom streams on Netflix.