Zac Posen and dancer Harrison Ball are engaged, so let’s celebrate with their thirstiest photos

If you, like so many other gays, fell in love with fashion designer Zac Posen while watching him on Project Runway, we have some bummer news for you: He’s taken.

But we’re not going to get too upset about it because Posen’s new fiancé, ballet dancer Harrison Ball, is absolutely gorgeous, and the two are just so cute together.

The pair announced their engagement earlier this week with dual Instagram posts, sharing a series of sweet photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Posen (@zacposen)

Plenty of their famous friends celebrated the happy couple, with everyone from Jewel to Uzo Aduba to Posen’s former Project Runway co-workers Heidi Klum and Nina Garcia sharing their congratulations in the comments.

Beyond his stint on the design-focused reality competition show, Posen is a highly accomplished designer, who formerly headed up his eponymous label and was the creative director for Brooks Brothers. He’s made notable garments for Michelle Obama, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and many, many others. He’s even previously done work with the New York City Ballet, the prestigious company that Ball happens to dance for.

The pair is said to have first gone public with their relationship in April 2021, when Posen posted a photo of them together on Ball’s birthday. And, thankfully, they haven’t been shy about it since. Take, for example, this suggestive couple’s nude that the designer shared to celebrate the opening of Ball’s new ballet:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Posen (@zacposen)

“Only fans page coming soon,” Posen joked. Don’t tease us like that!

Even if that day never comes, both Posen and Ball have already given us plenty to thirst over. In celebration of their engagement, let’s take a look back at some of their hottest Instagram posts—both together and solo—shall we?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HARRISON BALL (@__harrisonball__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Posen (@zacposen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Posen (@zacposen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HARRISON BALL (@__harrisonball__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Posen (@zacposen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Posen (@zacposen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HARRISON BALL (@__harrisonball__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Posen (@zacposen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Posen (@zacposen)