2020 Emmy Noms: Queer stars and stories vie for gold

The Television Academy announced the nominees for the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards this morning, and fortunately, queer performers are getting proper recognition this year.

Actor Billy Porter scored his second Emmy nomination for Lead Actor in a Drama for his work on Pose. The nod just one year after taking home the golden statuette for Season 1 of the show. In the Supporting Actress in a Series category, Samara Wiley picked up a nod for her work on The Handmaid’s Tale, as did Kate McKinnon for Saturday Night Live.

Schitt’s Creek continued to show its avid fanbase, scoring nominations for Best Comedy Series, as well as Best Actor and Best Actress for Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, respectively. Dan Levy and Annie Murphy also received nominations for Best Supporting Actor and Actress as well.

The erotic lesbian drama Killing Eve nabbed nominations for Best Drama Series, as well as two nominations for Best Actress in a Drama for Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

Related: WATCH: Holland Taylor spills on getting seduced by Ryan Murphy

Among Limited Series or Miniseries nominations, newcomer Jeremy Pope scored his first nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series for Hollywood. Holland Taylor received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for the same show, as Jim Parsons and Dylan McDermott also scored nominations for Hollywood as well.

Other queer nominees included Titus Burgess for The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Laverne Cox for Orange is the New Black, Cherry Jones for Succession, Andrew Scott for Black Mirror and Wanda Sykes for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

In reality TV categories, RuPaul’s Drag Race scored nominations for Best Reality Program and Best Reality Host. The men of Queer Eye also scored a collective nomination for Best Reality Host. Hannah Gadsby: Douglas received a nomination for Best Pre-Recorded Variety Special.

Head here to view a full list of nominees.

The Emmy Awards will be held on ABC on Sunday, September 20, 2020. The network has yet to announce an altered format due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.