Aaron Carter bringing OnlyFans act into real world, revealing all on Vegas stage

Former child star, OnlyFans “model,” and constant source of tabloid fodder Aaron Carter has announced his next major project. The singer will headline the cast of Naked Boys Singing when the show returns to Las Vegas later this year.

Naked Boys Singing returns to the Jewel Box Theatre in Las Vegas on September 8. Carter will join the cast of four other men that appear totally naked on stage for the 60-minute show, which combines music and comedy into a campy vaudeville-type performance. It remains Las Vegas’ only fully-naked show.

“I suffer from body dysmorphia, but I’ve never felt more comfortable with my body than I do now,” Carter told Broadway World of his joining the cast. “I’m so excited to enter the theater world again in Naked Boys Singing! I look forward to having a great time and being a part of Vegas reopening.”

Related: Aaron Carter’s adult film debut reportedly involved peeling banana with his feet

Naked Boys Singing originally debuted in 1998 as a show aimed at gay men. In the more than 20 years since, the show has become an international sensation, attracting a diverse audience of all genders and sexualities. Carter will headline a 12-week run beginning September 8 thru November 28.

The show marks the latest naked endeavor of Aaron Carter, who joined OnlyFans last year. The singer originally shot to fame at the tender age of 13 with the release of his sophomore album Aaron’s Party. The album sold 3 million copies upon release in 2000 and spawned two hit singles in the US. It also propelled Carter to fame with the Nickelodeon pre-teen crowd; the singer would go on to tour with Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys (of which his older brother, Nick, is a member).

By the mid-2000s, Carter’s career hit the skids as he eschewed music for reality television, appearing on the reality series House of Carters and Dancing With The Stars. He also faced arrests in 2008 and 2017 for marijuana possession and declared bankruptcy in 2013. After coming out as bisexual in 2017 (a label that remains somewhat dubious), Carter joined the adult content site OnlyFans in 2020.

As naked endeavors go, we hope Carter’s reception in Naked Boys Singing goes better than his unveiling in OnlyFans.