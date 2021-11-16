Adult star Matthew Camp has something eye-popping to show you

Matthew Camp is no stranger to admired online — the gay adult star has built a large following on OnlyFans and boasts over 315K Twitter followers. But this is certainly new territory.

Camp, who also owns the clothing brand Daddy Couture, has released a life-size doll version of himself. We’ll let you guess what someone might use it for.

He unveiled The Official Matthew Camp Doll earlier this week on Instagram, writing: “‘Me, myself and I that’s all I got in the end. So I’m going to be my own best friend.’ Now you can too.”

In a followup post, he said: “#voidmatt and me get along great he’s the strong silent type, and a great listener. Best part is, we wear the same size. Thanks for being there bud.”

Over on OnlyDolls.com, billed as “the #1 sex doll marketplace,” the product is described as an “exact 3D scan replica” of Camp, complete with a “detailed silicone head with real implanted hair.”

It can be yours for £2,979.00 (roughly $4,000), or you can just settle on Camp’s work un-friendly unboxing/assembling video, posted to MattCampdoll.com.

Earlier this year, Camp’s home was destroyed in a horrific fire in Upstate New York in an apparent hate crime.