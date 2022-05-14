instastuds

Antoni Porowski’s Incan escape, Joel Kim Booster’s pinup, & Ryan O’Connell’s back shot

By

This week Senator Susan Collins called 911 over sidewalk chalk, Patti LuPone asked an audience member to “get the f**k out,” and a Drag Race-style reality show for go-go boys got a premiere date. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Rauw Alejandro checked himself out.

 

A post shared by RAULEETO (@rauwalejandro)

Ryan O’Connell looked back.

 

A post shared by Ryan O’Connell (@ryanoconn)

Matthew Mitcham got in the pool.

 

A post shared by Matt(hew) Mitcham (@matthewmitcham88)

Blanco walked Times Square in his Calvins.

 

A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

Richard Hadfield got caught taking selfies.

 

A post shared by Richard Hadfield (@richardhadderz)

Glen Powell leaned in.

 

A post shared by Glen Powell (@glenpowell)

Paul Forman took a vacation.

 

A post shared by Paul Forman (@peforman)

Adam Peaty fractured his foot.

 

A post shared by Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty)

Chris Mazdzer went to India.

 

A post shared by Chris Mazdzer (@mazdzer)

Antoni Porowski showed off his man.

 

A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni)

DJ Felipe Ferreira got up close.

 

A post shared by (@djfelipeferreira)

Joel Kim Booster posed for Out Traveler.

 

A post shared by Maxwell Poth (@maxwellpoth)

Sterling Walker drank by the pool.

 

A post shared by Sterling Walker (@sterlingdwalker)

Johnny Middlebrooks cut his own hair.

 

A post shared by Johnny Middlebrooks (@johnny_llee)

Elliott Norris dressed for the occasion.

 

A post shared by Elliott Norris (@elliottnorris)

Tom Daley struck a pose.

 

A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley)

Sam Asghari got pumped.

 

A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

Lenny Kravitz cleaned his closet.

 

A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz)

Alexander Ludwig hit the gym.

 

A post shared by Alexander Ludwig (@alexanderludwig)

And Keiynan Lonsdale combed his hair.

 

A post shared by Keiynan Lonsdale (@keiynanlonsdale)