Coming for your quarentine fabulousness: Digital Drag Fest 2020

Never count a drag queen down.
With all of California under lockdown–like most of the country–the Producer Entertainment Group has announced a partnership with the webcasting site Stageit to bring some of drag’s biggest name to the web for a digital drag festival.
Alaska Thunderf*ck, Divina De Campo, Ginger Minj, Jackie Beat, Jiggly Caliente, Jinkx Monsoon, Jujubee, Manila Luzon, Miz Cracker, Monét X Change, Nina West, Peppermint, Sharon Needles, Sherry Vine, and Trinity The Tuck will all take part in a series of weeklong drag concerts aimed to keep people entertained during the coronavirus pandemic. Each queen will present a 30-minute, one time only concert with performances ranging from lipsyncing to comedy to cooking to dance. Viewers will even have the opportunity to tip their favorite performers.
