Coming for your quarentine fabulousness: Digital Drag Fest 2020

Never count a drag queen down.

With all of California under lockdown–like most of the country–the Producer Entertainment Group has announced a partnership with the webcasting site Stageit to bring some of drag’s biggest name to the web for a digital drag festival.

Alaska Thunderf*ck, Divina De Campo, Ginger Minj, Jackie Beat, Jiggly Caliente, Jinkx Monsoon, Jujubee, Manila Luzon, Miz Cracker, Monét X Change, Nina West, Peppermint, Sharon Needles, Sherry Vine, and Trinity The Tuck will all take part in a series of weeklong drag concerts aimed to keep people entertained during the coronavirus pandemic. Each queen will present a 30-minute, one time only concert with performances ranging from lipsyncing to comedy to cooking to dance. Viewers will even have the opportunity to tip their favorite performers.

Related: Sherry Pie plus 5 more outrageous off-screen scandals involving “Drag Race” stars

“Drag is about resilience, and this festival is meant to share that message during a challenging time in our world,” said David Charpentier, Founder of PEG.”We want to give fans an opportunity to continue supporting their favorite queens and provide a welcome distraction for drag lovers around the globe,” he said in a statement.

Jinx Monson echoed Charpentier’s sentiment, albeit more succinctly: “Art endures all disasters; with art, so can we.”