The Donald Trump “Bunker Boy” memes are in and OMG he’s not gonna like this

Donald Trump spent part of his weekend hiding in the White House bunker with the lights off as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the executive mansion.

The bunker was designed for extreme emergencies, like terrorist attacks and nuclear bombs, but Trump decided to use it to hide from people congregating outside on his front lawn after he fired off a string of racist tweets in response to the nation’s reaction to the murder of George Floyd.

Since irony is dead, after coming up from the bunker, Trump held a video conference call with governors around the country, during which he called them all “weak” in their responses to the demonstrations happening in their states.

Not soon after it was learned Trump had been hiding in the basement, the hashtags #BunkerBoy and #BunkerBitch began trending on Twitter. Now, memers are getting in on the action.

Without another further ado…

