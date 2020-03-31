Donald Trump Jr. compares his dad to Joe Exotic. Wait, what?

With the Netflix series Tiger King offering viewers a bonkers refuge from nonstop coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump Jr. has jumped on the bandwagon, comparing his dad to its main character, Joe Exotic.

For the uninitiated, Joe Exotic is a gay, gun-toting, self-described redneck big cat enthusiast who once owned almost 200 tigers in a private zoo. At the moment, Exotic is in the midst of serving a 22-year prison sentence for hiring a hitman to kill his arch-rival, fellow tiger lover Carole Baskin.

Trump Jr. took to Instagram on Monday to share an image of his dad photoshopped onto Joe Exotic’s mugshot. The caption: “I heard about this guy.”

Apart from the disturbing image of a Trump-Joe Exotic hybrid, we have to wonder exactly what Trump Jr. is saying about Joe Exotic, his dad, or both. Anyone who has seen Tiger King knows of Exotic’s polygamous marriage to two straight men, his drug habits, his penchant for violence, his contempt for law, and his narcissistic personality.

Actually…suddenly the comparison makes a lot more sense.