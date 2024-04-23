Fox host claims it’s cruel to make Donald Trump sit in court all day as he “needs exercise”

Fox News co-host Jesse Watters is known for his out-there political analysis. Remember when he recently suggested President Biden enjoying ice cream was a possible sign of dementia?

The latest Trump trial in Manhattan has provided Watters with plenty more opportunities to spout his own unique hot take. Comments he made yesterday have quickly gone viral. Even the Biden-Harris campaign has swooped upon them to use them to their advantage.

Watters complained about Donald Trump having to attend a court in Manhattan for several hours a day as part of his hush money trial. According to Watters, sitting down for such prolonged periods can’t be good for an athletic, man-of-action such as Trump.

“The guy needs exercise. He’s usually golfing. And so you’re going to put a man who’s almost 80, in a room like this [i.e. sitting down at a desk], on his butt for all that time. It’s not healthy,” said Watters.

“He needs sunlight, he needs activity. He needs to be walking around, he needs action. It’s really cruel and unusual punishment to make a man do that,” said Watters, with a straight face.

Why is Donald Trump in court?

Donald Trump’s current Manhattan court appearances mark him out as the first President—serving or former—to face a criminal trial. Prosecutors have charged him with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. These relate to him allegedly paying hush money to former adult entertainer Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter a decade earlier. Trump denies all the charges.

The prosecution believes that beyond simply falsifying business records, the alleged payments constitute a blatant election interference attempt. The money swapped hands shortly before the 2016 election.

Watters comment about Trump needing to exercise prompted eye-rolls and mockery online. Many commented that if Trump is unable to sit for several hours each day to listen to testimony, he’s probably unfit to sit in the White House.

Others said that Watters is correct: sitting down all day is bad for one’s health.

However, Trump could perhaps look forward to some allotted exercise time going forward.

Election interference and gag order

Falsifying business records would normally be considered a misdemeanor. Therefore, the prosecution will have to prove their argument about “election fraud” for jurors to find Trump guilty as charged.

Yesterday, Trump’s attorney attempted to downplay the accusation of election interference.

“There’s nothing wrong with trying to influence an election — it’s called democracy,” said Todd Blanche, the former president’s lead attorney.

Trump’s team claims that the former President paid legitimate legal fees to his former attorney, Michael Cohen. It was Cohen who then passed the money on to Daniels.

Both Cohen and Daniels are due to give evidence during the trial.

Today, Trump and his team again appeared in court and tried to argue the former President had not flouted a gag order imposed upon him.

Trump is barred from attacking witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and the judge’s family via statements or social media postings. Prosecutors say Trump ignored this on Sunday when he posted 10 attacks aimed at Cohen and Daniels.

Trump’s attorney Blanche told the court this morning that there was “absolutely no willful violation” of the gag order in any of the posts.

Trump himself took aim at Judge Juan Merchan, who is not included in the gag order.

Trump posted to Truth Social today that, “JUDGE JUAN MERCHAN, HAS TAKEN AWAY MY CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH. EVERYBODY IS ALLOWED TO TALK AND LIE ABOUT ME, BUT I AM NOT ALLOWED TO DEFEND MYSELF. THIS IS A KANGAROO COURT, AND THE JUDGE SHOULD RECUSE HIMSELF!”

At the time of writing, no ruling had been issued as to whether Trump violated the gag order.