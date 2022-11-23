This gay ‘Below Deck’ star is making history—and making us wanna hit the high seas with him STAT

This week, Bravo’s Below Deck set sail on its tenth season, embarking on another high seas adventure of classy cruisers, their not-so-classy drama, and the crew members who have to keep everything afloat.

Even if you have a low tolerance for the network’s brand of “reality,” Below Deck has always offered something a little different thanks to its gratuitous “vacation p*rn,” as its superyachts travel across blue waters from one stunning destination to the next.

But there’s one more reason to tune into this season aboard the lavish St. David yacht, and that’s “Chief Stew” Fraser Olender, the first gay man to hold the crucial role in the series’ decade-long history.

For those (understandably) not up on fancy boat lingo, “Chief Stew” is short for Chief Steward, a.k.a. the senior-most member of a ship’s hospitality staff. While the role’s responsibilities can vary, the Chief Stew is frequently in charge of personnel management, menu and event planning, inventory, and general guest satisfaction. No pressure at all!

The London-born Olender first appeared in Below Deck‘s ninth season as the ship’s 2nd Steward, and quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his sharp tongue. After his promotion, he steps up in a big way this season, teasing Bravo that he’s “really tested” once “all hell breaks loose,” but manages to run a tight ship regardless.

Honestly? We love seeing a bossy gay take charge, so good on Olender!

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Olender reflects on what it means for him to be one of the most visible gay men on Bravo (outside of Andy Cohen, of course):

“I’m very, very proud and very honored, and I’m going to do my best to represent the communities as best I can,” he shares. “We’re making huge strides forward. And I think if I can do this, then anyone can do it.”

And when he’s not busy making history, or keeping everything in ship-shape, Olender likes to spend his time traveling on vacations of his own—and he’s got plenty of photos to prove it. Yes, this Chief Stew’s Instagram looks exactly like you’d expect: Blue skies, gorgeous destinations, wrinkle-free outfits, and the occasional ab here and there.

So long as other people’s vacation pictures don’t fill you with a fiery jealousy, then take a look at a few more of our favorite Olender snaps below:

Below Deck season 10 is airing right now on Bravo, with new episodes dropping every Monday.