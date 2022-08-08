Gay-hating Gov. Kristi Noem just got a double dose of bad news

Another setback for Kristi Noem.

Last week, South Dakota’s Government Accountability Board voted to continue moving forward with its investigation into two separate ethics complaints against gay-hating Republican leader.

Noem, who believes 10-year-old rape victims should be forced to have their rapist’s babies, tried to get the complaints tossed out, but the board chose instead to extend the time it has to investigate the allegations.

The 50-year-old governor is accused of engaging in nepotism and abusing her power when she tried to have her daughter certified as a state real estate appraiser through the Department of Labor and Regulation in 2020 after her application was denied because she hadn’t completed the required training. She is also accused of using taxpayer money to fly state-owned airplanes to political events.

All three of the board’s retired judges voted unanimously to deny Noem’s motions to dismiss the complaints then granted a 60-day extension to the investigation so they could consider the merits of the complaints.

The decision comes two months after the Government Audit and Operations Committee, a GOP-controlled, 10-member panel of state lawmakers, unanimously determined Noem acted inappropriately. (That’s right, folx. Even Noem’s most loyal Republican colleagues think she messed up.)

Throughout this whole ordeal, Noem, who is currently running for reelection and is also rumored to be considering a 2024 bid for president or vice president should Donald Trump choose to run again, has denied any wrongdoing.

Late last month, she flew to Washington, D.C. to speak at Young America’s Foundation National Conservative Student Conference, where she said she doesn’t support codifying same-sex marriage into law.

“I think there’s a diversity of opinions within the GOP, and within the Republican Party, on how people would land on that type of an issue,” Noem told the crowd, adding that she’s “never supported gay marriage” and that “a lot of my faith has to do with that.”

She made similar remarks in early July, shortly after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v Wade, when she told CNN’s Dana Bash the “debate” over same-sex marriage is one “we will continue to have.”