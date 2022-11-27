The groom’s legendary entrance, Madonna’s new collab, & gay brothers on Thanksgiving

Listen to the epic star-studded ’80s collab that gave LGBTQ people something to be thankful for, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
The groom made a legendary entrance.
@mannypollard First time at a gay wedding. LEGENDARY #lgbtq #gaywedding #marriage #wedding #runway ♬ original sound – Manny Benjamin Polla
Kamala Harris took the bus.
@chubakaram21 I need to know big sister general Kamala Harris’ secret for laughter #bigsistergeneral #kamalaharris #kamalaharrislaugh #kamalaharrislaughing #kamalaharrismeme #whitehousememes #fyp #BetheReasonVisa #IntuitTouchdownDance #trending #meme #funny #comedy #joebiden ♬ HOTEL LOBBY (Unc & Phew) – Quavo & Takeoff
Monét X Change looked in the mirror.
@themonetxchangebut I been soooo good tho…for a day
Richarlison Andrade posed for Calvin Klein.
@calvinklein Thanks for hanging with us, @Richarlison Andrade. Calvins or nothing #calvinklein ♬ original sound – Calvin Klein
Lil Nas X taught his nephews not to be homophobic.
@lilnasx♬ original sound – lil nas x
Leonardo Hanna Azrak served a moment.
@portiswasp Well, he’s a moment… 😈 Credit: #leonardohazrak on ig #muscle #hotguy #mugler #reveal ♬ original sound – Portis Wasp
Uly Morazan tried teaching the children.
@ulyandernestoit’s giving h0m0ph0b!@
Madonna partied with her son, David Banda.
@madonna♬ MOVE (feat. Grace Jones & Tems) – Beyoncé
Ben Barker challenged the neighborhood dads.
@benbarkerfitness This neighborhood is only big enough for one alpha dad. #fitdad #alphamale #grilling #neighborhoodwatch ♬ original sound – veggibeats
And the National Portrait Gallery talked back.
@maegleesonNational Portrait Gallery thots
