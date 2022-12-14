Hunky pro-rugby player happily talks about making out with dudes: “I’m not a one-stop shop”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toby Rudolf (@tobyrudolf)

We’ve become fans of hunky Australian pro rugby player Toby Rudolf after comments resurfaced this week about his love of making out with men and women… Oh, and also because of his support of the LGBTQ+ community, of course.

“Sexuality is very fluid. I’ve been out and kissed many gay men, kissed many straight women, and kissed many gay women,” the heterosexual-identified player told the Sydney Morning Herald in July. “I’m not a one-stop shop. Love is love, and I love to share it with everyone…. You could say I’m open to both genders but only attracted to one of them.”

Put another way, he’s hetero-romantic when it comes to love, but bi-flexible when it comes to sex.

“That’s probably why I love going to all the gay bars in Sydney as well — I love dancing with my shirt off and getting down Universal on Oxford Street until 2 a.m.,” he added.

Rudolf, who plays for the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks within Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL), shared his comments with the media after seven members of the NRL team, the Manly Sea Eagles, refused to wear rainbow-colored jerseys during a match, citing their religious beliefs.

“I haven’t got caught up in the Manly situation,” Rudolf told the publication. “What I will say is I was raised by quite a few gay and lesbian community members. My uncle is gay and my godmother is gay, and there’s so much love in that community.”

He added that he would totally support another “Pride round” of NRL matches to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community. Luckily, NRL officials say they’re considering that possibility for 2023, though they want to do so in a way that will avoid team protests.

Rudolf also got himself in hot water in March 2021 when he made off-the-cuff remarks about his plans to get drunk “try and pull something; anything will do.” (“Pull” is slang for “find someone to sleep with.”)

When people said his comment was disrespectful to women, he noted, “At the time of that interview I never said ‘women.’”

While his comments might seem merely thirsty, they’re actually pretty significant considering the lack of openly queer male players in professional sports around the world. After all, when was the last time you heard about a male pro athlete, comfortable in their own masculinity and sexuality, talking about making out with men to the national press?

