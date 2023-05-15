Is this the world’s hunkiest politician? Gay Twitter™ sure thinks so

Image Credit: Instagram, @carlcashman91

This past weekend, all eyes were on Liverpool, the industrial city in northwestern England that was this year’s home to the campy music extravaganza known as the Eurovision Song Contest.

But just a few days prior to the vote for the earworm-iest European earworm (congrats to Sweden’s Loreen for her song “Tattoo”), there was a different vote occurring, and its results similarly sent shockwaves across the international gay community.

We’re talking about the election for the new leader of Liverpool Council’s Liberal Democrat opposition group. Now, you might think you wouldn’t care about hyper-local politics, but let us introduce you the victor…

Meet Carl Cashman.

Who’s ready to stuff some ballot boxes?

Yes, it’s not often we get wind of these regional elections from across the pond, but you can imagine why Cashman has caught the attention of *ahem* voters worldwide.

Cashman, 31, previously served as the leader of the Lib Dems in Knowsley, and will now serve the opposition party in Liverpool, replacing long-time incumbent Richard Kemp.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the Lib Dems have had some “serious tensions” of late, but their new leader will bring some young blood to the party and hopes to unite this divided group once again.

A win for the libs sure sounds like good news to us, so that must be why everyone’s chattering about Cashman online, right? Let’s check in with Gay Twitter™…

No but seriously is there a hotter politician? pic.twitter.com/wZXSSUVwCT — Peter ???? (@p_crosland) May 11, 2023

I might start getting into politics ? – Carl Cashman pic.twitter.com/YCLXwkgNw3 — Male Celeb Zone (@Niceguy58374198) May 11, 2023

Ah, yes, lots of praise for Cashman’s progressive politics we see!

Not to break any hearts, but it does appear that Cashman is partnered and straight. But, at the very least, he has shown himself to be a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, and seems to find all of the blatant thirst from the gays flattering:

Haha it’s been happening for a while now. It’s flattering and means the Lib Dem’s could potentially have an army of gay men canvassing for us at the next election. I’m ok with that 😂 — Carl Cashman (@CarlCashman) May 11, 2023

The love for the young politician has also made its way to TikTok, where #gay ♬ original sound – Ethan Judelson “>users are wondering why, exactly, he’s so fit. They’re also wondering if he’s free this weekend because they’ve got some Delta airlines miles they’d be happy to drop in a heartbeat.

So, what do you say? Is Carl Cashman the hunkiest politician ever? Well, we here at Queerty are all about keeping our audience informed, so take a minute to read up his… “platform” below and let us know what you think!