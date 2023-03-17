Ivanka has once again dissed Kimberly Guilfoyle in the most spectacular way

credit: Shutterstock

Kimberly Guilfoyle just can’t get any love from Ivanka Trump.

Four months since Ivanka infamously cropped Guilfoyle out of a family photo at Tiffany Trump’s wedding, the duo’s fractured relationship doesn’t appear to have grown any closer.

The latest proof of their ongoing cold war comes compliments of Don Jr.’s fiancée’s garish 54th birthday party.

According to the Miami Herald, the MAGA shindig was held at a private home in Jupiter, Florida and featured all the usual suspects. Well, most of them.

In addition to Kimmy and Don Jr., the one-term, twice impeached former occupant of the White House was there, as were Eric and Lara Trump, and about 400 other guests and assorted deplorables.

But you know who couldn’t be bothered to make the drive up from their Miami Beach home? That’s right, Ivanka and hubby Jared Kushner.

Now, you might be wondering if they were even invited – which wouldn’t be a bad assumption – but that doesn’t appear to be the case. A source tells the New York Post, the pair’s presence was requested but they had a prior commitment and were “so sad to miss it.” You betcha!

While you’d have to have a really good excuse to skip out on a pre-planned family party that was larger than an average wedding, Ivanka and Jared used their niece’s bat mitzvah as their get out of jail free card. No pun intended.

Guilfoyle, who was previously wed to Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom, didn’t appear to be too bothered by their absence as she shared some heavily filtered snaps of herself from the party looking seemingly happy with her family-to-be in attendance.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear if Guilfoyle will be able to fake a smile for much longer as her future father-in-law could be on the verge of being indicted at any moment for his connection with a hush-money payment to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Should that happen, perhaps it will be thing that finally brings Ivanka and KG together again. Fingers crossed!