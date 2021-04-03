Johnny Sibilly’s big bed, Tan France’s thirst trap, & Maluma’s home gym

This week Nike came for Lil Nas X, Jonathan Bennett opened up about his past, and NBA star Kevin Durant’s insanely homophobic text messages were exposed. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Hugh Jackman slathered on the sunscreen.

Chris Hatton hung out in the kitchen.

Jeff Leatham gave himself ears.

Frankie Grande got a haircut at home.

Ricky Whittle hung out in a tree.

Maluma pumped iron.

Ryan Cleary had breakfast.

Lil Nas X hit #1.

Johnny Sibilly showed off his room.

Sam Cushing opened the pool.

Aidan Faminoff made room on the couch.

Anthony Bowens got ready to fight.

Tan France felt his oats.

Ryan O’Connell woke up with a smile.

John Stamos flashed back to Scream Queens.

Yona Knight-Wisdom stretched out.

Max Emerson and Andres Camilo got vaccinated.

Harry Shum Jr. gave vein.

Jason Momoa looked rough.

Eliad Cohen had lunch.

Titanius Maximus got tested.

Pietro Boselli made a gym out of a trash room.

And Prince Royce blocked the bike lane.