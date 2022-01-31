Josh Mandel is having a panic attack on Twitter about emojis

Conservatives are freaking out about the new Pregnant Man and Pregnant Person emojis that were revealed over the weekend. But nobody is more enraged than noted homophobe and former Ohio state treasurer Josh Mandel, who is currently running to replace outgoing Sen. Rob Portman in the U.S. Senate.

Over the weekend, Mandel tweeted, “100 years from now our great grandkids will look back on the pregnant man emoji phase of America as one of the dumbest, most ridiculous and non-scientific periods of human history.”

100 years from now our great grandkids will look back on the pregnant man emoji phase of America as one of the dumbest, most ridiculous and non-scientific periods of human history. pic.twitter.com/xenW11KtlV — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) January 29, 2022

On the contrary, we’re 1000% confident that, next century, nobody is going to give AF what emojis people used while texting with their friends in the year 2022. They might have some opinions about today’s Republicans staging a failed coup, however.

The Pregnant Man and Pregnant Person emojis are among 37 new designs that will be released with iOS 15.4, which is currently in beta, MacRumors reports.

They were chosen last September by the Unicode Consortium, a non-profit group that oversees emoji standards across devices and, according to Emojipedia, can be used “for representation by trans men, non-binary people, or women with short hair.”

A December poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group found that Mandel was leading the field of candidates running in the Ohio Republican primary by nearly 10 points, with 21% of likely voters saying they’d cast their ballots for him.

Although his fortunes may soon be changing after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene endorsed his opponent, Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance, over the weekend.

Now, the responses to Josh’s tweet…

Oh yeah. They’ll definitely skip the school shootings and worry about emojis. — Schrödingers Kaj 🐱🐈 (@Donkerwoud) January 29, 2022

Imagine being that upset about an emoji… pic.twitter.com/PK6AdgtNVl — Justin Smith (@JASmith0099) January 29, 2022

Emojis, the most pressing issue facing Ohioans today — Josiah (@josiahbr7) January 29, 2022

Two years from now no one will remember your name. — An Error Ended (@PaulwDrake2) January 29, 2022

It’s always something juvenile that catches Josh’s attention. — Sho’Nuff (@ShoNuff0385) January 29, 2022

So…that’s your platform huh?

Emoji reform. — erik 🌹 (@NewNewMandarins) January 29, 2022

Vote for Josh. He will put an end to this cartoon drawing. — I.C. Dumb People (@AyeSiDumbPeople) January 30, 2022

…anyone really can get into politics can’t they? — Sara Ghaffari (@GhaffariSafari) January 29, 2022

Pretty sure they’ll be reading about attempted coups and enabling politician wannabes — altreality (@altreality9) January 29, 2022

“great grandpa was so upset by a cartoon on his phone that he became a fascist about it” — FBS (@FBSXIX) January 29, 2022

