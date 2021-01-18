For King & country: Movies that honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King

Let’s take a moment on this special day to reflect on Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy. Having survived 2020, a year that saw extreme civil unrest and extended conversation about systemic racism, it seems like a small tribute to pay.
Dr. King inspired us to do channel our passions into progress toward justice. The movies listed here commemorate the struggle for equality in America by reminding viewers of the sweetness of each progressive step toward the American promise, and just how far our nation still has to go to fulfill Dr. King’s dream of true equality.
Selma
David Oyelowo plays the good Dr. King in this film, the breakout from director Ava DuVernay. The film dramatizes the lead up to the historic march on Selma, led by King, and also explores the lives of those that made the journey to attend. For all its stirring crowd scenes, though, the best moments in the movie come in quiet, domestic scenes between Dr. King and Coretta Scott King (very well played by Carmen Ejogo) that explores the tenderness—and tensions—of their marriage.