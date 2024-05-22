Image Credits: Lil Nas X in “He Knows,” Interscope Records (left) | Kit Connor in ‘Romeo + Juliet,’ Circle In The Square (center) | ‘Dr. Jackie,’ OUTtv (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty's midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone's talking about, the ones you might've missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead.

What To Watch

Stress Positions — Now Available (VOD): The brilliant Theda Hammel writes, directs, and stars in this queer indie farce starring John Early, set during the early days of lockdown.

The brilliant Theda Hammel writes, directs, and stars in this queer indie farce starring John Early, set during the early days of lockdown. Rumors — Now Streaming (Tubi): In what sounds like a modern, queer Sunset Boulevard, new friends become bitter acting rivals when gossip, jealousy, & lust get into the mix.

In what sounds like a modern, queer Sunset Boulevard, new friends become bitter acting rivals when gossip, jealousy, & lust get into the mix. Solo — May 24 (Select Theaters): A rising star of the Québécois drag scene, Simon (Théodore Pellerin) tries to juggle the return of his estranged mother & a destructive new relationship.

A rising star of the Québécois drag scene, Simon (Théodore Pellerin) tries to juggle the return of his estranged mother & a destructive new relationship. Queen Of The Deuce — May 24 (Select Theaters/VOD): A strange-but-true documentary about Chelly Wilson, a grandmother & WWII survivor who helped build NYC’s adult film empire in the ’70s.

Culture Catch-Up

SHOW ME TO ME: Buzz is already building for Luca Guadagnino‘s next film, Queer, which sources say features the performance of Daniel Craig’s career, is three hours long, and include “a lot of sex.” In the words of that one viral video, “Show me to me, please!” [Queerty]

THE FUTURE IS QUEER: Our sister site INTO has kicked off their annual “25 Under 25” feature ahead of Pride Month, honoring the LGBTQ+ youth who are making the world a queerer, better place, including bi “What It Is” rapper Doechii whose music is heating up the charts. [INTO]

O ROMEO: Heartstopper‘s Kit Connor gets stripped down in a steamy teaser for Broadway’s fresh new take on Romeo + Juliet, co-starring West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler and featuring the music of Jack Antonoff.

Fan early access tickets are available NOW. Sign up at https://t.co/IW35d8EiS0 for immediate access.



First look at Kit Connor + Rachel Zegler as Broadway’s Romeo + Juliet, featuring the song “Tiny Moves” by Jack Antonoff. pic.twitter.com/ac7ztvXjBh — Romeo + Juliet on Broadway (@RomeoJulietNYC) May 22, 2024

FEST-IVE: San Francisco’s long-running Frameline LGBTQ+ film festival just dropped a fire lineup for the 48th edition of the fest (running June 19 – 29), featuring queer Western National Anthem, gay football drama Riley, docs about Fire Island, Drag Race’s Lady Camden, filmmakers Merchant Ivory, & so much more. [Deadline]

MARATHON MAN: By now, we’re sure you saw those pics of Jonathan Bailey flashing his sweaty biceps after a London half-marathon run—but did you also know he managed to raise $42k for queer youth while doing it? Get you a man who can do both! [LGBTQNation]

CHALLENGERS, PART 2?: MFM throuples are so hot right now, and Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X have tapped into the zeitgeist with the extra-thirsty video for their collab “He Knows,” where they vie for the same (very, very handsome) man at the club.

CALL HER CADDY: Hacks has been on a roll this season, and a recent episode featured a moment between Hannah Einbinder‘s Ava and guest star Christina Hendricks that sent sapphic sirens wailing. The stars dish on filming the standout scene—and its hilarious take of gay Republicans. [Variety]

CLUB KID: American Idol favorite-turned-internet crush David Archuleta is living his best life on the electronic dance music circuit and, after attending the Electric Daisy Carnival in Vegas this past weekend, shared how the EDM scene has helped him find his joy. [Queerty]

LEGENDARY CHILDREN: One of the fiercest families in the ballroom scene, The House Of Miyake-Mugler is serving up the drama in the new WOW Presents Plus docuseries House On Fire, premiering on June 4.

OI OI OI!: Aussie pop duo—and IRL partners—Cub Sport aren’t afraid of expressing queer love, having made headlines for kissing on the Grammys red carpet last year. And, turns out, they’re not afraid of sharing their love of sports, either! [Outsports]

RERUNS: The eerie coming-of-age indie I Saw The TV Glow speaks to the ways young queer audiences often find themselves in their favorite television shows. Director Jane Schoebrun & star Brigette Lundy-Paine open up about how they channeled their own teen angst into this singular cinematic experience [INTO]

MATCH THIS FREAK: Tinashe’s “Nasty” is an early frontrunner for Song Of The Summer with a viral dance trend everybody is getting in on, including pop star Omar Apollo who bears some toned midriff while showing off his moves.

The Final Hump

Jackie Beat is a beloved drag icon… and an awful therapist! But that’s what makes her funny, filthy series Dr. Jackie: Unlicensed Psychotherapist such a gag. New “sessions” began May 16 on OUTtv, and the season invites many of her famous friends into the fun, including *deep breath* Neil Patrick Harris, Parker Posey, Bianca Del Rio, Jane Lynch, Peppermint, Michelle Visage, Murray Hill, Cecily Strong, Blondie’s Debbie Harry, Trixie Mattel and soooo many more. New episodes air every Thursday, and Queerty has your exclusive peek at this week’s episode, which sees Ginger Minj and friends receiving some…. unsound advice. Can we get a second opinion?

