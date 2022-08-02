KJ Apa’s motorcycle thirst trap thoroughly revs the Internet’s engine

Get yourself a partner who looks at you the way KJ Apa looks at his new motorcycle.

Donning a pair of jeans, his Calvins (don’t tell Lacoste) and a blue beanie, the Riverdale star gazed with lust at his lust-red Ducati, but most people seem to be looking right past the bike.

The actor and musician shared the special moment on Instagram with the caption, “Beastweek. Welcome to the fam.”:

A heap of fire emojis blazed in the comments section, with one fan seizing on the opportunity for a well-placed “I’d ride it.”

Plenty of gay commenters simply responded: “Daddy.”

Apa rose to fame on The CW’s Riverdale, but these days the 25-year-old’s TikTok alter ego is also building quite the audience.

“There is only one queen and her name is fifi,” reads the account bio.

Here’s how “Fifi” spends her days:

Work, Fifi.