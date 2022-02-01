Madison Cawthorn praises “genius” Donald Trump: “He’s like a father to me”

Far-right Rep. Madison Cawthorn (NC) gave an interview to the Daily Caller yesterday in which he made some outlandish claims and sung the praises of former President Donald Trump.

Asked whether he would throw his support behind Florida’s Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump if they stood against one another in a potential GOP primary, Cawthorn, 26, did not hesitate to say Trump.

“Trump’s become like a father to me. I get to talk to him just about every single day,” Cawthorn gushed.

“He’s incredible – such a genius. Especially if I’m trying to…. You know, being 26 years old, obviously, I don’t have a ridiculous amount of experience of dealing with foreign policy yet, so then if I can just call the President of the United States, the former President of the United States, and say, ‘Hey, what would you do in this situation?’, he can tell me exactly the whole background to it. So, I love him. He’s been very good to me, and so good to our country.”

Madison Cawthorn: “Trump has become like a father to me. I get to talk to him just about every single day. He’s incredible – such a genius.” pic.twitter.com/LEvpSuirTs — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 31, 2022



Related: Madison Cawthorn was caught doing WHAT during a Zoom meeting?!

Elsewhere in the conversation, Cawthorn appeared to suggest preparing for war with China.

“I think we need to seize every Chinese asset on US soil… We need to seize those assets for the reparations they owe us for what they’ve done to the world. And it will also put us on a good wartime footing against them.”

He also said White House Medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci “deserves to spend five years in jail.”

Cawthorn also downplayed the insurrection of January 6, 2021. He not only suggested some of those who stormed the Capitol that day were “actors”, but highlighted the violence that occurred at some Black Lives Matters protests. He went so far as to claim that in 2020, “we had all of our major cities burned to the ground.”

No US cities burned to the ground during BLM protests.

Madison Cawthorn said during the BLM protests in the summer of 2020 “we had all of our major cities burned to the ground.” pic.twitter.com/ulg46amFjE — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 31, 2022

Related: Rep. Madison Cawthorn and wife to divorce after eight months of marriage

Online, some wondered how Trump’s actual children might react to Cawthorn’s comments about his relationship with the former President.

Ummmm…Dad?!! You don’t talk to me every night!! Why Madison?? And stop saying he’s the son you never had. pic.twitter.com/NXPiFrDUqg — MΞGAN KΞLLΞY HALL (@MeganKelleyHall) February 1, 2022

Poor Junior and Eric are thinking, “Every day? Really?” — Just Jude (@JustJoodger) February 1, 2022

Somewhere there are two guys named Don Jr and Eric wishing they could say the same thing…. — Ran_Mann (@RanMann2) January 31, 2022

He’s not even “like a father” to his biological sons. WTF is this kid talking about?? pic.twitter.com/Owqot3n1he — KatDunleavy ✍️ 🌊🌊🌊 (@KatDunleavy) January 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Jr. has to text Mark Meadows to get messages to his father. pic.twitter.com/M4z5lCu0dE — Sandy (like a beach) Shriver (@SandyShriver9) February 1, 2022

Junior and Cawthorn both have daddy issues so they’re practically bros. — Michelle Lamb (@Michell17512161) January 31, 2022

Others highlighted demonstrations of Donald Trump’s genius.

“…such a genius.” pic.twitter.com/oeZfGEkb1X — Hugh G Merriman MD (@merriman_md) February 1, 2022

“Such a genius”? The only guy on this planet that couldn’t make a profit with 3 casinos. — Stuart Douglas Anderson (@a1_stuart) February 1, 2022

Last month, a group of voters in North Carolina launched a legal bid to disqualify Cawthorn from running again. They are backed by progressive nonprofit, Free Speech for People. The voters cited Cawthorn’s involvement in the 6 January attack on the Capitol. Namely, Cawthorn participated in the ‘Save America Rally’ in DC earlier that day, telling the crowd the election had been stolen. Cawthorn also tweeted, “The future of this republic hinges on the actions of a solitary few … It’s time to fight.”

The group of 11 voters drew on an 1868 amendment to the constitution that states no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress … to support the constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same”.

James Bopp Jr., a lawyer engaged by Cawthorn to fight the challenge, called the action, “the most frivolous case I’ve ever seen”.