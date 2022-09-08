Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to take down Kathy Griffin, fails miserably

Kathy Griffin prompted faux outrage amongst several high-profile GOP figures this week. The actress and comedian posted a tweet urging her followers to vote Democrat in the upcoming midterms.
“If you don’t want a Civil War, vote for Democrats in November. If you do want Civil War, vote Republican.”
If you don’t want a Civil War, vote for Democrats in November. If you do want Civil War, vote Republican.
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 6, 2022
The tweet was misconstrued—intentionally or not—by some on the right. They took it as Griffin threatening civil war if the GOP takes control of Congress in November.
Griffin’s supporters, and Griffin herself, said she was highlighting how some in the MAGA movement have threatened civil war if Trump gets arrested.
Rep. Lauren Boebert was among those to start howling.
Kathy Griffin’s parents really missed the mark by not naming her Karen.
Civil War just because she doesn’t get her way?
Pathetic.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 7, 2022
As was Arizona, GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
The woman holding a bloody head of a U.S. President just threatened Civil War if you don’t vote for Democrats
Weird… just last week @JoeBiden told us MAGA Republicans are the violent ones. pic.twitter.com/l7Jw7bImQq
— Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 7, 2022
Of course, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also got in on the act.
“This sounds very threatening Kathy,” tweeted Greene. “Americans just want their elected leaders to solve the problems that have been shoved into their lives by stupid politicians. Not your civil war. Instead, tell your governor to increase fossil fuel use so people can have air conditioning.”
As the rightwing pile-on intensified, Griffin took to Twitter to clarify herself.
“You guys. The maga blue checks are at it again. Because they are constantly threatening Civil War, they are now trying to suggest that I am the one who is threatening a Civil War. Because you know, that’s my thing.”
You guys. The maga blue checks are at it again. Because they are constantly threatening Civil War, they are now trying to suggest that I am the one who is threatening a Civil War. Because you know, that’s my thing. 🙄 https://t.co/bugd1SP1cr
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 6, 2022
Many came to Griffin’s defense.
People purposefully misconstruing what Kathy Griffin tweeted is so 2022.
She means that Reps WANT civil war and Dems don’t.
It’s not a threat, it’s an observation. pic.twitter.com/KnWylyPXme
— 🇺🇸Good Golly💙Miss Molly🏴🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@MollyTeachesFCS) September 6, 2022
Griffin singled out Greene’s attack for specific attention, re-tweeting it and saying, “Can someone please just get this poor woman some extra toes? Thx.”
Can someone please just get this poor woman some extra toes? Thx. https://t.co/cpc4CWr2HG
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 7, 2022
The comment follows a photo of Greene on a beach going viral in summer 2021 as she appeared to have, well, unusual-looking feet.
History of twitter exchanges between Greene and Griffin
This is not the first time Greene has tried to pick a fight with Griffin. Last month, Griffin shared a video of right-wing troll Alex Stein following and harassing a female Vice reporter at the CPAC convention. Griffin called him a misogynist.
Greene came to Stein’s defense and posted the infamous photo of Griffin holding a mock, severed head of Donald Trump covered in fake blood.
“This is Kathy Griffin holding a severed head of the 45th President of the United States,” said Greene. “She’s calling Alex Stein misogynist & racist for simply treating a hard leftist reporter the same way they treat people on the right. Except he did it to her face with facts and no mask.”
Griffin responded, blasting Greene for not having the guts to tag her in her tweet and calling her a “traitor.”
Use my handle, traitor.
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 8, 2022
Cam
The problem with the game Republicans played over the past decade or two is, they keep trying the “Phony Outrage” act. And it’s become so obvious that they can’t get anyone to take them seriously anymore.
JTex
@Cam I’m an Independent, and to be fair, that phony outrage comes from both sides from what I often see. Both sides are pretty equally guilty of it, because politics is a joke and so very few seem to get the laugh.
PubicHairus
“BoTh SiDeS!!!”
Vince
JTex
Oh yes lets establish ourselves as an “independent” first and then use the both sides do it BS argument.
Girl you have to try harder then that. Lol
abfab
LOL..Tru dat, Vince.
Invader7
Tried to match wits with Kathy but FAILED miserably…
LumpyPillows
Love Kathy. Not sure her tweet was the best logically. The danger of civil war is when the republicans lose.
ZzBomb
Personally I loved her severed head post, I wish it were real though.
abfab
Keep hope alive. He’ll be gone soon…..for good.
Winsocki
When Obama was president, in real life, I saw Obama being hanged in effigy in broad daylight by MAGA morons in Plymouth Michigan. Where was the conservative outrage? Or Trump during his run telling his lackeys to beat up opposition. What is good for the goose is not good for the gander with Conservative Radical Christian Nationalists.
barryaksarben
RIGHT! These people attacked our nations capitol – which is treason or if expanded on a civil war
abfab
Perjury Green fails miserably every day of her sad life.
abfab
Did you all see the other day the 2 reporters in PA cut Greenjeans off mid sentence to talk to ”a more important republican”.
Let’s unpack that one!
DBMC
Oh Marge & LoBobes, don’t get into a fight with a comedian. It won’t go well for you.
woodroad34
MTG, Lauren Blowfart, and Kari Godrowninalake should, at the very least, go to college to take logic lessons and then a history class to remember the hanging of an effigy of Obama and the insurrection by their ilk for true violent behavior (not to mention the threatening pictures….Christmas et al….of those first two minor-league thinkers with automatic weapons, like Sarah Palin’s bullseye ad campaigns). Just the thought of those three people and their inability to process, deduce, and discern facts and reality while being in a position of power is incredibly disturbing. They are the least of the American public, not it’s best and brightest.
Fahd
I applaud Kathy. She’s tireless in her support for what is right and decent. On the other hand, the demagogic populist low-level politicians in the Republican party don’t care about democracy and would be fine with civil war if they thought it would keep/put them in power. Everyone knows this.
Tombear
As I remember Crystal called Alexis a bitch and threw her into the fountain pool!!