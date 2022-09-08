nice try

Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to take down Kathy Griffin, fails miserably

By · 17 comments
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kathy Griffin
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo: Gage Skidmore, via CC BY-SA 2.0) and (inset) Kathy Griffin (Photo: Shutterstock)

Kathy Griffin prompted faux outrage amongst several high-profile GOP figures this week. The actress and comedian posted a tweet urging her followers to vote Democrat in the upcoming midterms.

“If you don’t want a Civil War, vote for Democrats in November. If you do want Civil War, vote Republican.”

The tweet was misconstrued—intentionally or not—by some on the right. They took it as Griffin threatening civil war if the GOP takes control of Congress in November.

Griffin’s supporters, and Griffin herself, said she was highlighting how some in the MAGA movement have threatened civil war if Trump gets arrested.

Rep. Lauren Boebert was among those to start howling.

As was Arizona, GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Of course, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also got in on the act.

“This sounds very threatening Kathy,” tweeted Greene. “Americans just want their elected leaders to solve the problems that have been shoved into their lives by stupid politicians. Not your civil war. Instead, tell your governor to increase fossil fuel use so people can have air conditioning.”

Related: Kathy Griffin makes emotional stage return after surgery paralyzed a vocal chord

As the rightwing pile-on intensified, Griffin took to Twitter to clarify herself.

“You guys. The maga blue checks are at it again. Because they are constantly threatening Civil War, they are now trying to suggest that I am the one who is threatening a Civil War. Because you know, that’s my thing.”

Many came to Griffin’s defense.

Griffin singled out Greene’s attack for specific attention, re-tweeting it and saying, “Can someone please just get this poor woman some extra toes? Thx.”

The comment follows a photo of Greene on a beach going viral in summer 2021 as she appeared to have, well, unusual-looking feet.

History of twitter exchanges between Greene and Griffin

This is not the first time Greene has tried to pick a fight with Griffin. Last month, Griffin shared a video of right-wing troll Alex Stein following and harassing a female Vice reporter at the CPAC convention. Griffin called him a misogynist.

Greene came to Stein’s defense and posted the infamous photo of Griffin holding a mock, severed head of Donald Trump covered in fake blood.

“This is Kathy Griffin holding a severed head of the 45th President of the United States,” said Greene. “She’s calling Alex Stein misogynist & racist for simply treating a hard leftist reporter the same way they treat people on the right. Except he did it to her face with facts and no mask.”

Griffin responded, blasting Greene for not having the guts to tag her in her tweet and calling her a “traitor.”

Related: Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to pick a fight with Kathy Griffin. How do you think that worked out?