Mary Trump thinks she knows who tipped off the FBI about her crazy uncle and, no, it’s not Melania

Mary Trump thinks she knows who might have tipped off the FBI about the classified documents being illegally stored at Mar-a-Lago by her crazy uncle.
As you’ve likely heard by now, federal agents recovered 11 boxes of classified documents when they searched Donald Trump‘s Florida compound one week ago today.
Since the raid, multiple media outlets have reported that the FBI was tipped off by an informant close to the twice impeached, one term ex-president.
During an appearance on the podcast The Dean Obeidallah Show on Friday, Mary was asked who she thinks could be the “Mar-a-Lago mole” and she replied: “We need to start with who would have access to this stuff. I don’t think Mark Meadows would have access to it.”
“I think we need to look very hard at why Jared [Kushner] got $2 billion,” she continued, referring to an investment into Kushner’s private equity firm from a fund belonging to the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman.
“We need to look very hard at why he has been so quiet for so many months now.”
Both Jared and Ivanka have kept incredibly low profiles since leaving Washington, D.C. in January 2021. They have made very few public appearances and haven’t done any major interviews–aside from giving sworn testimony to the January 6 committee, that is.
Mary added: “And we need to think about who could also be implicated in this that would need as big a play as turning Donald in in order to get out of trouble, or at least to mitigate the trouble they’re in.”
“It sounds like somebody in Jared’s position. I’m not saying it’s Jared, but it could be.”
Donald Trump’s former attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, made similar remarks to Insider last week, saying he also believed Kushner could be the FBI informant.
“It’s definitely a member of his inner circle,” Cohen pontificated, adding that he “would not be surprised to find out it is Jared or one of his children.”
“Who else would know about the existence of a safe and the specific contents kept inside?”
Here’s what people are saying on Twitter…
The wonderful Mary Trump has suggested that Jared Kushner is the Mar-a-Lago mole. Which secretly thrilled Jared because it's a step up from being called weasel, rat, skunk, sloth or Jared Kushner
— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) August 14, 2022
Mary Trump is right. Jared and Vanky went to the DOJ.. https://t.co/sqkZcERSVt
— Liss_Sassy ~M any A re G etting A rrested ~?? (@Lissthesassy) August 15, 2022
He got his saudi money, he doesn’t need donny anymore.
— Seán Seán the Leprechaun (@HarryHobbitFeet) August 15, 2022
If Mary Trump thinks it's Jared – it's Jared.
— Renee Libby ? (@ReneeAlida) August 14, 2022
It’s hard to believe that Mary Trump and Donnie have the same DNA.
— Maggie (@rj_bluewave) August 15, 2022
The son-in-law-in-chief bailed before any of them. He saw what happened to his father, he’s not going to stick his neck out for his FIL.
— Brian Cheek (@briancheeek) August 15, 2022
So Mary trump thinks Jared Kushner is the Mar-a-Lago mole, eh? That would explain why the code name the FBI had for the informant was “Slenderman.” Never bone saw that one coming!
— ? Scary Larry ? ??????? (@aintscarylarry) August 14, 2022
Mary Trump is the only Trump I can think of that doesn't belong on a monkey island or in a reptile house.
— ?? MAX O'TWEET ???? (@uptnhrlmb) August 15, 2022
— Katie (@IChoseAnother1) August 15, 2022
Mary Trump has been a heroine during all this, and she deserves a debt of gratitude for speaking up, and against, her deranged uncle…
Raise your proud ? hand in support of Mary Trump…the only good Trump. ?
— Jeras Ikehorn (@JerasIkehorn) August 12, 2022
