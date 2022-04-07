Meet Thor, the hunky tatted up lumberjack who’s going viral for splitting wood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thoren “Thor” Bradley (@bradley.thor)

Not all Thors need a magic hammer.

Case in point: Thoren “Thor” Bradley, the internet’s latest viral sensation. He’s developed a massive fanbase seemingly out of nowhere thanks to his social media videos of him splitting wood, lumberjack style.

Related: Straight dudes make out on live TV for charity and raise $50,000 instantly

Bradley’s Instagram page bills him as an athlete, though we haven’t yet spotted any pictures of him playing sports. Instead, he prefers to take up an ax and chop logs in the woods… often while filming videos.

For example:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thoren “Thor” Bradley (@bradley.thor)

We’re also not sure what Bradley plans to do with all that chopped wood, but hey, everybody needs a hobby. Professionally speaking, he works as a trainer and has developed the fitness app OHK. The program based on the app helps users burn fat, gain muscle, and develop a regular fitness routine.

To date, Bradley has netted almost half a million followers on his Instagram page and an additional 4.3 million on TikTok. His TikTok page, incidentally, also features numerous videos of him playing with wood and grooming himself in the forest. (Maybe he just really likes the lighting?)

We can’t comment on Bradley’s relationship status or sexuality, since we’ve not found references to either anywhere on his media pages. At any rate, he seems to like attention any way he–and his wood–can get it.

Have a look at some of our favorite moments with Thor Bradley, and remember: groping at raw wood can give you splinters…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thoren “Thor” Bradley (@bradley.thor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thoren “Thor” Bradley (@bradley.thor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thoren “Thor” Bradley (@bradley.thor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thoren “Thor” Bradley (@bradley.thor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thoren “Thor” Bradley (@bradley.thor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thoren “Thor” Bradley (@bradley.thor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thoren “Thor” Bradley (@bradley.thor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thoren “Thor” Bradley (@bradley.thor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thoren “Thor” Bradley (@bradley.thor)