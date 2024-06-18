Melania Trump appears to spend more time with the Log Cabin Republicans than her elderly husband.

The ex-FLOTUS came out of hiding in April to headline an event at Mar-a-Lago for the LGBTQ+ conservative group, which often supports right-wing politicians with homophobic views.

On Monday, Politico reported she’s set to host another fundraiser for the organization in July at her residency in Trump Tower, with attendees being asked to contribute $100,000.

Though Melania keeps a relatively low political profile, she maintains close ties with the Log Cabin gays. She’s the group’s biggest fundraising partner ever, and was honored three years ago at Mar-a-Lago during a special dinner.

Her husband, the now-criminally convicted ex-president, also spoke at a Log Cabin Republican event held at his private resort and residence in 2022.

Portion of Melania Trump’s acceptance speech last night after receiving the 2021 ‘Spirit of Lincoln Award’ from the Log Cabin Republicans for “encouraging individual responsibility, and ensuring equality under the law.” pic.twitter.com/D6AypTudWU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 8, 2021

It is unclear whether Melania is being paid for her appearances at Log Cabin Republican events. CNN reported last summer that Melania made over $1.2 million in speaking fees the year before, and that her going rate for a speech appeared to be about $155,000.

As we’ve covered extensively, she’s been MIA from the campaign trail, and hasn’t issued a single public statement about her 78-year-old hubby’s legal travails. Trump was convicted last month on 34 felony charges for falsifying documents to cover up hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Melania’s true feelings on the trial remain hard to confirm. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, her scorned BFF and former White House aide, has continually implied that Melania doesn’t give AF about Donald’s extramarital affairs.

Melania Trump called me 3/28/2018 three days after the Stormy Daniels 60 Minute Interview.



You think Melania ever mentioned Donald? Nope!



Melania wanted me to know that, “Annie Leibovitz was photographing the ‘Porn-Hoooker’ {Stormy} for Vogue,” she said.



That’s Melania. — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) April 14, 2024

While nobody showed up for Trump at the onset of his trial, a parade of family members and obsequious GOP officials made their way to Manhattan after the disgraced ex-president reportedly complained about his lack of support. His son Eric appeared in court almost every day thereafter, and Don Jr. maintained a regular presence as well. Tiffany came, too, though her father didn’t appear to recognize her (whomp whomp).

Last Friday, the aforementioned Trump kids wished their old man happy birthday, along with his beloved eldest daughter, Ivanka. After years of distancing herself, she acknowledged her father’s 78th birthday on social media.

Still in her #SocialiteBarbie phase, Ivanka is apparently “warming up to the idea” of joining her dad’s reelection campaign. “She’s not like ‘Hell no’ anymore,” a source told OK!

We’re not sure if the same can be said for Melania, however. She didn’t send her geriatric partner birthday wishes on his big day, and almost never speaks about him.

Up to this point, Melania has attended just two of Donald’s campaign events, and given a total of one interview… to Fox News… more than one year ago. During a rare public appearance with Donald outside of a Florida polling station in March, she was noncommittal when asked whether she would be seen more often.

“Stay tuned,” she replied. (Prior to that, the last time she had been seen with Donald in public was when she refused to share a car with him after her mother’s funeral in January.)

Why do you think Melania REFUSED to allow Donald to ride in the same car with her after her mother’s funeral? pic.twitter.com/WZg3zCLmgN — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) January 19, 2024

Since then, Melania has appeared with her husband at Mar-a-Lago for a meeting with far-right Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, and attended a fundraiser in April at the South Florida home of investor John Paulson.

The Log Cabin Republians’ Mar-a-Lago event in April attracted a smattering of fringe MAGA figures, including Caitlyn Jenner and Dr. Mehmet Oz. Richard Grenell, who was acting director of national intelligence during the waning days of the Trump administration, introduced the ex-FLOTUS.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be in your presence once again,” she said. “To be surrounded by friends and allies who share the common goal promoting equality for all.”

Melania Trump begins her speech last night to the Log Cabin (LBGT+) Republicans at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/cB4EvSCVN5 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 21, 2024

Previously apathetic about LGBTQ+ issues, Trump has promised to rescind federal policies that prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. He was not present at April’s event, and isn’t slated to appear at next month’s event, either.

But that’s not a surprise. If Melania isn’t there, he probably isn’t!

