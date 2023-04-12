Mexican model David Ortega has been heating up soaps, ‘Survivor’ & OnlyFans & we absolutely know why

credit: Instagram

Global warming has nothing on David Ortega.

The actor and model has been scorching up screens and melting snowcaps ever since first appearing on the Mexican soap operas La Rosa De Guadalupe, Mi Marido Tiene Familia and Como Dice El Dicho.

With his handsome looks, chiseled facial features, and ripped physique it’s no wonder the Latin heartthrob has amassed a huge following with TV audiences and on social media.

In 2017, he took his charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to a new level by snatching the crown in the international modeling competition Mr. Mesoamerica Universe.

We stan a beauty pageant king!

He’s also good at roughing it as he proved he could handle life out in the wild as a contestant on the most recent season of Survivor: Mexico.

The 34-year-old managed to fend off elimination for 104 days, but ultimately had his torch extinguished before the finale and landed in 5th place out of 24.

While he may not have made it all the way to the end, he somehow managed to get even hotter as the challenges and harsh living conditions progressed.

Work that bushy beard, papi!

In between his television appearances, Ortega also embarked on a different career behind the camera and launched an OnlyFans account. That’s what you call giving the people what they want!

While we can’t vouch as to the type of content Ortega creates (you can find out for $11.99 a month), his profile does hint at what interested individuals can expect: “Here you will be able to see and enjoy my EXCLUSIVE material, photos and videos that you will not be able to find in any other social network.”

With over 180K likes and more than 1,200 posts, it’s obvious he’s doing something right on OF.

Ortega has leaned further into his entrepreneurial spirit and recently launched a men’s swimwear line entitled Persuid.

The line of skimpy swim briefs and thongs is a sight for sore eyes and features Ortega masterfully pouring himself into each and every one of the bikinis in the collection.

Try this on for size:

Although Ortega often travels from his home in Mexico to Los Angeles and Miami for modeling work, he’s yet to line up any television or movie projects in the States. Fingers crossed that changes quick.

And while American fans can drop some coin for his swimwear or to gaze at his OnlyFans, streaming Ortega’s work in telenovelas or on Survivor: Mexico may prove to be a bit more difficult.

But don’t fret, let these hot shots from his Instagram satiate your need for Ortega-centric content while we eagerly await his debut on US television screens: