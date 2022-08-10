Michael Cimino enters a one-man wet T-shirt contest and we all win

It’s scorching out in LA today, but Love, Victor alum Michael Cimino knows just how to cool down — even if it gets the rest of us hot.

Michael is following in co-star Nico Greetham’s thirst trappy footsteps to really give the people what they want. Today, that means seeing him get drenched head to toe (or at least head to waist).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Cimino (@itsmichaelcimino)

This new burst of thirst may be ramping up anticipation for his unannounced upcoming album. Either way, it’s music to our ears.

While Michael’s been no stranger to the camera for a while now, it’s recently been amped to an eleven.

Let’s appreciate Michael’s journey from Love Victor casting call hopeful to total photoshoot phenom:

