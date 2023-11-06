Mike Johnson: “Don’t talk about my wife” and her anti-gay Christian counseling services

New speaker Mike Johnson and his wife, Kelly, gave a joint interview to Fox News over the weekend. They spoke to Kayleigh McEnany about how Johnson’s meteoric rise to Speaker of the House has impacted his family.
McEnany asked how they were handling the increased media attention on their lives and beliefs, particularly when it focuses on Kelly Johnson.
Mike Johnson said he is fair game. However, smiling politely, he said his wife should be out of bounds.
“As a husband, you know, I’ll take any arrows, that’s fine. But don’t talk about my wife, for goodness’ sake. She’s the kindest, sweetest person in the world.”
Onward Christian Counseling
The couple have long been active within the Louisiana Southern Baptist community. Mike Johnson has previously worked as an attorney for Christian organizations battling against LGBTQ+ rights. Kelly Johnson is a former teacher turned Christian counselor.
Last week, the website for her ‘Onward Christian Counseling Services’ was taken down. It came after HuffPost reported it contained a link to the service’s 2017 operating agreement. This made it clear the founder believes sex is offensive if outside of a marriage between a man and woman. It offered “homosexuality, bisexual conduct, bestiality, incest” as examples of sins offensive to God.
Onward offers a form of “Temperament counseling”. Loosely based on the teachings of the Greek physician Hippocrates, it splits people into the categories: Melancholy, Choleric, Sanguine, Supine, and Phlegmatic.
Speaking about her husband’s new role as speaker, Kelly Johnson told McEnany that she believed “God has placed him here. It’s Biblical. The Bible says he raises up leaders and he brings them down.”
Mike Johnson’s wife Kelly just responded after it was revealed her “Christian Counseling Services” compare gay people to bestiality and say sex out of wedlock “offends God.”— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) November 3, 2023
She said she “felt burdened for so many people” & says “God” made Mike Johnson Speaker. “It’s Biblical.” pic.twitter.com/Ar00R7F50R
Asked how her kids are dealing with their dad’s heightened profile, Kelly said, “They’re doing pretty well. I think they’re also still in shock ‘cause it’s still so new, but they’re proud of their dad and they’re excited.”
Fall of the Roman Empire
Johnson’s kids may have to quickly adapt to the increased media attention. Rolling Stone reports that in a public appearance last year, Mike Johnson revealed he and his 17-year-old son are each other’s “Accountability Partners”. This entails downloading software to their phones so that each can check what the other has been looking at or doing online.
Other resurfaced clips of Johnson continue to emerge. In a radio interview in 2008, Johnson said a rise in homosexual behavior was partly to blame for the fall of the Roman Empire.
“Some credit to the fall of Rome to not only the deprivation of the society and the loss of morals, but also to the rampant homosexual behavior that was condoned by the society,” Johnson said.
The claim left at least one gay, Democratic lawmaker stunned.
The new Republican House Speaker, Mike Johnson, once said that the Roman Empire collapsed because it condoned “rampant homosexual behavior.”— Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) November 5, 2023
His sense of history is as horrendous as his homophobia.
It’s not just Democrats that have concerns about Speaker Johnson’s views. The Hill reports that some GOP Senators have concerns about Johnson launching a legislative, federal attack on abortion ahead of the 2024 election. They believe that the backlash to the Supreme Court revoking Roe vs. Wade, and the hardline anti-abortion stance of some Republicans, cost them votes in 2022.
“I’m still trying to figure out what his real priorities are,”” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) told The Hill.
“Based on some of the conversations we’ve had in our conference, there’s been a lot of discussion about the political implications of a vote on abortion that would basically federalize, outlaw abortions. It would be viewed as not politically helpful.”
Related:
Mike Johnson’s wife frantically tries to scrub her anti-gay past — but the internet remembers forever
Kelly Johnson offered faith-based Christian counseling to “melancholic” and “choleric” clients.
Mike Johnson defends anti-gay past, but claims he now loves us despite our “lifestyle choices”
Johnson has previously heaped praise on a creationist theme park based on Noah’s Ark.
16 Comments
Matthewnow
Total A-hole. Case closed.
GBinMD
He appears to be a pedophile who “adopted” his black son when he was single and in his 20’s. He and his filthy ignorant wife are religious extremists who have no place in leading anyone anywhere.
abfab
And this young man will continue to be emasculated by both parents. Tracked, tagged, spied upon and scolded.
I’m not sure of the young man’s name but I wonder……did he have a say before the Holy Father trotted him out for all the world to see and gawk at in amazement?
Sans shackles.
Magnus1999
Sorry jacka ss, your wife’s behavior isn’t going to get a pass.
dbmcvey
If you don’t want people talking about your wife, don’t include her in your campaign.
Man About Town
Gee I wish my dad & I had been “accountability partners,” always inappropriately snooping into each other’s personal business. How twisted can you get?
As for his wife’s categories, I’ll take sanguine; ironically, choleric and phlegmatic are perfect descriptions of her husband.
abfab
The son: a meloncholic, depressed, repressed, brain washed, young Black gentleman.
mnorman
I heard a recording of her talking today and my response was she sounds sort of like ms Chenowith except without KC’s charm I experience waves of scary chills
abfab
”But DON’T talk about my wife, for goodness’ sake.” Then this twit goes ahead and talks about her.
ZzBomb
“God has placed him here. It’s Biblical. The Bible says he raises up leaders and he brings them down.”
People we really need to be paying attention in 2024. You might not be enthralled with Biden, but the alternative is a very scary reality that we sincerely do not want to go down. These people are frothing at the mouth to tear down the constitution and impose their own religious doctrines as law. It’s so sad how many people want to throw away democracy and smile while doing it despite everything it has collectively given us.
abfab
We gotcha ZZ. We’re on board with your plea…………..we, The Choir, will preach it from the rooftops.
FreddieW
@Queerty
I don’t think your list of temperaments is accurate. “Supine” has never been in any other list I’ve read. There are 4, as I remember them.
FreddieW
If you’re shocked at what he said, you’ve never been to church in your life. And no, you’re never going to eliminate or change what these people believe, because you would have to eradicate the Bible to do so.
You can find where he derived that statement about the Roman Empire in the book of Romans, chapter 1. The Bible has contained that passage for 2000 years, almost. So it looks sort of uneducated for a congressman to tweet about it with faux shock, like it’s something just invented.
ZzBomb
“Roman Empire in the book of Romans, chapter 1. The Bible has contained that passage for 2000 years, almost.”
Actually it wasn’t in there for 2000 years. It was a revisionist re-writing nearly 1000 years after the council of Niceae that added it in.
FreddieW
Well, I was never a theological liberal.
Paul wrote it before he was executed. And he was the source of homophobia in the New Testament — a self-loathing homosexual.
You don’t gain anything but an excuse for believing fairy tales by sanitizing the New Testament.
RKP
That woman is married to the thrid most powerful man in our government. She looks like she should be a QVC hostess – but even that may be a stretch for her intellectually.
And, if ever a bigger closet case ever was….I don’t know