A new ‘And Just Like That’ documentary has Twitter more divided than ever

The announcement that the polarizing first season of And Just Like That will conclude with a special documentary examining the legacy of Sex and the City, as well as the development of its new spin-off, has Twitter abuzz.

HBO announced the new documentary will stream on February 3, kicking off speculation of a forthcoming announcement of Season 2, which, in turn, has launched love-it-or-hate-it fights over the divisive new show.

And Just Like That sparked much debate among critics and fans of Sex and the City alike for various plot twists, including the sudden death of Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) longtime beau, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), Carrie’s bestie Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) coming out as a lesbian, and the introduction of nonbinary “comic” Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez).

The sudden death of actor Willie Garson, who played Carrie’s longtime friend Stanford, added a cloud of gloom to the show, and allegations of rape and sexual misconduct against Chris Noth have not helped the reception either. Then there was actress Kim Cattrall’s refusal to reprise her role as the beloved character Samantha that led to much fan disappointment. Cattrall also did not participate in the new documentary.

This season may be ending, but we’re not done yet. And Just Like That…The Documentary premieres Feb 3, only on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/krCLJhXUrD — HBO Max (@hbomax) January 31, 2022

The And Just Like That doc will chronicle the legacy of Sex and the City and development of the spin-off. It will also feature cast and crew interviews, including segments with Parker, Nixon, Davis, Ramírez, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Sarita Choudhury, and Michael Patrick King.

Now, the tweets…

A documentary now? Why are they torturing us with more And Just Like That content?!? — kelly p. bergin ????????? (@kellybergin) February 1, 2022

@SJP no and just like that season 2 you are telling me u went through all of this just for 10 episodes nah no way come on give the fans more — Chandine (@mammize89) February 1, 2022

Please can we have a second season of AND JUST LIKE THAT MY FRIENDS AND I love it

Please we love the new characters and Lisa Wexly! SEEMA CHE! AND MIRANDA CHAROLETTE AND OF COURSE CARRIE AND THE FASHIONS.

Sorry for the capital letters

We are all so excited for season 2. — QueenBee93 (@jswitzer1394) January 31, 2022

And just like that, we wait for season 2 in anticipation of what was once a reputable franchise, to course-correct and bring back the integrity that this story deserves. — American Leonidas (@AmericanLeonid1) January 30, 2022

In the season 2 premiere of And Just Like That, Che Diaz is going to overdose on weed and pass away — Male Wife (@GayRodney) January 30, 2022

The reveal that Che is on the level and being totally honest with Miranda had me on my feet. And just like that may be suffering from Ted Lasso season 2 syndrome: Had they just dumped all the episodes at once it would be better received. Repeat viewings will redeem it! — Danny_Vandelay (@TequilaDanKC) January 30, 2022

Here’s to hoping there is no season 2 of ‘And Just Like That’ I couldn’t even finish season 1 it was so cringey. — ??? (@___mellaniee) January 28, 2022

I can’t with these *Che Diaz is a huge celeb* storylines on #AndJustLikeThat Like every time THEY get fan THEYED Im screaming into my cushion!???? Big died & Che got to live, in season 2 we need it rectified, Im living for the day we hear Carrie say “and just like that Che died….” — Dan (@DannyBoiBlu) January 28, 2022

I’m literally only watching “and just like that” for the plot. I probably won’t watch season 2 if there is one. — Cindy Noir? (@Ebonie_QT) January 28, 2022