more?

A new ‘And Just Like That’ documentary has Twitter more divided than ever

By

The announcement that the polarizing first season of And Just Like That will conclude with a special documentary examining the legacy of Sex and the City, as well as the development of its new spin-off, has Twitter abuzz.

HBO announced the new documentary will stream on February 3, kicking off speculation of a forthcoming announcement of Season 2, which, in turn, has launched love-it-or-hate-it fights over the divisive new show.

Related: And just like that… Author Candace Bushnell spills major tea about Sarah Jessica Parker

And Just Like That sparked much debate among critics and fans of Sex and the City alike for various plot twists, including the sudden death of Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) longtime beau, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), Carrie’s bestie Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) coming out as a lesbian, and the introduction of nonbinary “comic” Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez).

Related: Kristen Davis gets very awkward and defensive when asked about Che Diaz’s polarizing comedy set

The sudden death of actor Willie Garson, who played Carrie’s longtime friend Stanford, added a cloud of gloom to the show, and allegations of rape and sexual misconduct against Chris Noth have not helped the reception either. Then there was actress Kim Cattrall’s refusal to reprise her role as the beloved character Samantha that led to much fan disappointment. Cattrall also did not participate in the new documentary.

The And Just Like That doc will chronicle the legacy of Sex and the City and development of the spin-off. It will also feature cast and crew interviews, including segments with Parker, Nixon, Davis, Ramírez, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Sarita Choudhury, and Michael Patrick King.

Now, the tweets…