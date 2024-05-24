TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

HELLO, MISS ANITA!: NFL problem child Harrison Butker got an AI drag makeover and we’re sure he was totally pissed about it. [Read more]

CLOSET DOOR BUSTDOWN: TV anchor Jason Hackett came out publicly just in time for Pride! 🌈 [Read more]

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

MATCH THIS FREAK: Sad boy Omar Apollo showed off his toned midriff while showing off his moves to Tinashe’s “Nasty.”

@omar.apollo brooooo i cant stop ???who gone match my freak???????? ? Nasty – Tinashe

IDOL BEHAVIOR: Our crush David Archuleta flaunted his gym gains as he embraced his raver era and called out the haters. [Read more]

STYLE SLAY: Actors Ronen Rubinstein and Joel Kim Booster had a black sleeveless fashion faceoff. [Read more]

PROGRESS: And speaking of fashion, Sarah Jessica Parker/Carrie Bradshaw said trans rights… with her outfit, of course! 🏳️‍⚧️

They're filming Sarah Jessica Parker wearing ridiculous little accessories again I can feel my serotonin levels slowly begin to climb pic.twitter.com/89Stbt78o5 — Carrie Courogen (@carriecourogen) May 20, 2024

SITUATIONSHIP SURVEY: A new study found a surprisingly high number of Americans have been or are currently in “situationships.” [Read more]

BISEXUAL BOP: The one-and-only Lil Nas X and Camila Cabello’s bisexual anthem got so hot it had him rethinking his sexuality. [Read more]

YOUNG MR. PRESIDENT: People couldn’t stop thirsting over this twunky Abe Lincoln statue greeting them at a federal courthouse.

SCENT OF A ROYAL: Young Royals heartthrobs Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding joined forces on an intoxicating new project. [Read more]

QUIZ: Bet you can’t identify ALL these queer celebs. [Test your knowledge]

MOTHER MONSTER: Lady Gaga slayed at the premiere of The Chromatica Ball film in Los Angeles.

Don't forget to share: