Omar Ayuso leaves little to the imagination in steamy bathroom selfie & now we have to binge ‘Elite’ again

Can a shirtless bathroom selfie be simultaneously squeaky clean but also make you feel dirty as hell?!

Well, that’s what Élite star Omar Ayuso has managed to do with his latest scantily-clad scintillating thirst trap.

In the snap, the out Spanish actor appears to have emerged from a hot shower as he poses completely nude while holding up his phone. ¡Ay, dios míio!

But since this is Instagram and not OnlyFans, Ayuso kept it completely PG as his handsome face and most of his bare physique is obscured by the steam in the mirror. Don’t worry, it’s still hot AF!

The photo tease was just enough to rile up the 24-year-old’s rabid fanbase who were quick to share their carnal desires for Ayuso.

“If there’s photo, there’s video! ” one follower commented.

“I see something,” a second added.

While a third spoke for all of us by writing, “me: *wipes the screen.*”

Although this photo may have left more to the imagination, Ayuso has proved he’s no stranger to showing off his enviable male form.

A few days ago, the unibrow activist taunted his more than 4 million followers by flashing his hairy chest and armpits while snuggled under nothing but a white sheet. Is anyone else suddenly in the mood for a nap?

Since rising to international fame on Élite in 2018, Ayuso has delivered a steady stream of sexy, artistic and stannable pics on his main grid.

Here are just a sample of some of the standouts:

After appearing in the first five seasons of Netflix’s hit Spanish teen telenovela, Ayuso sadly was absent from the show’s most recent sixth season.

While his presence was sorely missed, it did give fans more time to focus on other hotties like relative newcomers to Las Encinas Manu Ríos and André Lamoglia.

But viewers won’t have to solely stalk Ayuso’s Instagram to catch glimpses of his hotness for much longer as he’s set to return for the show’s upcoming seventh and final season.

Netflix announced Ayuso’s surprise return in October 2022, but has yet to disclose when the seventh season will premiere.

Until then, all six seasons of Élite are available to stream on Netflix now.

