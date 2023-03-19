tiktalk

Pedro Pascal’s arched back, Lil Nas X’s fangirl moment, & Dua Lipa’s intro to Cher

By

Watch a trans student stump anti-LGBTQ Governor Glenn Youngkin with the most basic question, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Dua Lipa met Cher.

@futurehadid OMGG?? DUA LIPA AND CHER || #dualipa #cher #fyp ♬ som original – ‍ana

Pedro Pascal arched his back.

@pevches39 His arched back 😂😂😂 #thebubble #thebubblemovie #pedropascal #pedropascaltiktok #thelastofus #pedropascaledit #joelmilleredit #fyp #doja #fyp ♬ original sound – Jazz

Matt asked for advice.

@fireincairo Halp but fr I always regret when i wear them. #gaybearsoftiktok #lgbtq #hairychest #hairybelly #bonita #bulking #gaybear ♬ original sound – Matt 🧸

A child predator was arrested.

@quinntheeskimo6Drag Queen arrested on 880 counts of Child Pornography!♬ original sound – Quinn the Eskimo

Cameron Dukes got a compliment.

@cookingforgains Lets go ❤️ #protein #gym #bodybuilding ♬ original sound – Cookingforgains

A boy came out to his parents.

@kendahllandreth POV: you come out as straight to your liberal parents #comedy #comingout #parents #liberalparents #fyp ♬ original sound – Kendahl Landreth

Kristen Browde started a weekly check-in.

@newgirlny_fl Replying to @walkinggirl2024 in 2 weeks that’s 18 #christian pastors, 1 bishop, 1 rabbi and zero #dragqueen zero #trans criminals #transgender #thisiswhattranslookslike #mtf #lgbtq #lgbt #🏳️‍⚧️ #rainbowmafia ♬ original sound – Kristen B

Leonardo Orlandi picked an outfit.

@_leorlandi_ Anche oggi un outfit non troppo impegnativo #outfit #anwarot #outfitoftheday #menslifestyle ♬ If We Ever Broke Up – Mae Stephens

Lil Nas X met Anne Hathaway.

@karlamartinezdesalas Lil Nas X having a celebrity crush moment with #annehathaway ♬ original sound – Karla Martinez de Salas

And the babies ate the ballroom.

@bigbaglyss420 I love my daughters 😂 ps they are just kids having fun #fyp #momlife #vogue #dance ♬ HERE COMES THE hURRICANE LEGENDARY KATRINA – Kevin Jz Prodigy