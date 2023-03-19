Pedro Pascal’s arched back, Lil Nas X’s fangirl moment, & Dua Lipa’s intro to Cher

Watch a trans student stump anti-LGBTQ Governor Glenn Youngkin with the most basic question, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Dua Lipa met Cher.
@futurehadid OMGG?? DUA LIPA AND CHER || #dualipa #cher #fyp ♬ som original – ana
Pedro Pascal arched his back.
@pevches39 His arched back 😂😂😂 #thebubble #thebubblemovie #pedropascal #pedropascaltiktok #thelastofus #pedropascaledit #joelmilleredit #fyp #doja #fyp ♬ original sound – Jazz
Matt asked for advice.
@fireincairo Halp but fr I always regret when i wear them. #gaybearsoftiktok #lgbtq #hairychest #hairybelly #bonita #bulking #gaybear ♬ original sound – Matt 🧸
A child predator was arrested.
@quinntheeskimo6Drag Queen arrested on 880 counts of Child Pornography!♬ original sound – Quinn the Eskimo
Cameron Dukes got a compliment.
@cookingforgains Lets go ❤️ #protein #gym #bodybuilding ♬ original sound – Cookingforgains
A boy came out to his parents.
@kendahllandreth POV: you come out as straight to your liberal parents #comedy #comingout #parents #liberalparents #fyp ♬ original sound – Kendahl Landreth
Kristen Browde started a weekly check-in.
@newgirlny_fl Replying to @walkinggirl2024 in 2 weeks that’s 18 #christian pastors, 1 bishop, 1 rabbi and zero #dragqueen zero #trans criminals #transgender #thisiswhattranslookslike #mtf #lgbtq #lgbt #🏳️⚧️ #rainbowmafia ♬ original sound – Kristen B
Leonardo Orlandi picked an outfit.
@_leorlandi_ Anche oggi un outfit non troppo impegnativo #outfit #anwarot #outfitoftheday #menslifestyle ♬ If We Ever Broke Up – Mae Stephens
Lil Nas X met Anne Hathaway.
@karlamartinezdesalas Lil Nas X having a celebrity crush moment with #annehathaway ♬ original sound – Karla Martinez de Salas
And the babies ate the ballroom.
@bigbaglyss420 I love my daughters 😂 ps they are just kids having fun #fyp #momlife #vogue #dance ♬ HERE COMES THE hURRICANE LEGENDARY KATRINA – Kevin Jz Prodigy
2 Comments
Tallskin5
trans genocide is happening NOW! You literally can’t walk the streets without seeing the bodies of Trans folx who’ve been deadnamed or misgendered, but the media aren’t reporting this. I’m going to expose this & despite several court orders, I won’t stop exposing myself! #LGBTQ+++
CatholicXXX
Cameron Dukes’ meal plans leave out the most important substance…A nice healthy injection of steroids.