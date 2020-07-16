PHOTOS: Catching up with Joe Biden’s hunky gay deputy campaign manager

In April, we introduced you to Rufus Gifford, who had just been named deputy campaign manager for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Prior to that, 45-year-old Gifford served as the U.S. ambassador to Denmark during President Obama’s second term and was one of seven openly gay ambassadors who served under the Obama administration.

And prior to that, he helped to raise millions of dollars as a campaign fundraiser for Obama’s 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns, using his experience gained as the former finance chair for the Democratic National Committee.

Aside from being a behind-the-scenes political force to be reckoned with, Gifford is quite active on Instagram, regularly sharing photos of himself, his hunky husband, and their adorable dogs with his nearly 80K followers.

Shall we have a looksy?

Related: PHOTOS: Um, we need to talk about how Luis Sandoval is a total snack